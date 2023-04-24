77 South Africans stranded in Sudan, confirms Dirco
JOHANNESBURG - The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has confirmed that the number of South Africans stranded in conflict-stricken Sudan was 77.
Fierce fighting broke out in the north African country's capital of Khartoum over a week ago between the military and a paramilitary force.
The disagreement is over the integration of paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces (RSf) into the military as part of Sudan's transition towards civilian rule.
The fighting hasn't stopped and a series of ceasefires have failed to hold, resulting in the death of more than 420 people.
In a tweet, the department's head of public diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, said that efforts to evacuate South Africans stuck in the country remained a dangerous and risky operation.
He said that communication was currently being carried out through a WhatsApp group, which included embassy staff who were also stuck in Sudan.
At the weekend, the US, Britain and the Netherlands evacuated their nationals.
This article first appeared on EWN : 77 South Africans stranded in Sudan, confirms Dirco
More from Local
Gerhard Ackerman convicted on more than 700 counts of rape, sex trafficking
Ackerman has been standing trial for running a child sex ring with disgraced lawyer and acting judge Paul Kennedy.Read More
Bantu Holomisa (UDM) proposes a 'single banner opposition party' to unseat ANC
Bantu Holomisa says there isn't a single political party in the opposition benches that can remove the ANC alone.Read More
[WATCH] Angry Woolies customer tries to return slippers she wore for 3 months
TikTok is not being kind to the women who posted the viral video.Read More
ActionSA calls on DA to rejoin former coalition partners to remove Joburg's Amad
Political parties that were in a coalition with DA are calling on the party to put their difference aside and work together to ensure the removal of Johannesburg Mayor, Thapelo Amad.Read More
Eskom buys 15-year-old second-hand generator to rehabilitate Medupi power plant
Energy expert Chris Yelland says that a second-hand generator may have been the more affordable option for Eskom.Read More
Details emerge of man whose body was used to fake Thabo Bester's death
This weekend, police confirmed that after matching DNA tests with his parents, the burnt body in Bester’s cell was indeed that of 31-year-old Tembisa resident, Katlego Mpholo.Read More
ANC open to coalitions with all parties if they are aligned to its principles
During its NEC meeting on Sunday, the ruling party discussed proposals on coalitions where NEC member David Makhura said that though the ANC did not rule out working with other political parties, there were some non-negotiables.Read More
Family questions death of man whose body was found in Thabo Bester's cell
The family of a man whose body was used by the notorious rapist and murderer, Thabo Bester, to escape from prison has demanded to know how their son died.Read More
Improvement in generation capacity sees Eskom de-escalate power cuts to stage 3
Eskom has de-escalated the rolling power cuts following an improvement in generation capacity.Read More
More from Africa
S. African trapped in Sudan pleads for evacuation flight as fighting continues
Birgitte Davy, who has been working as a human resources specialist in the capital for four year, has been trapped in a compound where she took refuge with seven other South Africans for more than a week now.Read More
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency
Mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT.Read More
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence'
Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia.Read More
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record
Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm.Read More
Ian Khama vows to oust his successor 'Botswana’s Donald Trump' Mokgweetsi Masisi
Botswana's former president has vowed to vigorously campaign to dethrone his handpicked successor Mokgweetsi Masisi.Read More
Kenya braces for fresh protests despite police ban
Kenyan police said remained that rallies would be banned, adding that violent demonstrations would not fly.Read More
Queer community lives in fear after Uganda introduces extreme anti-LGBTQ
"The fact that they are pushing for the nonexistence of the queer community is worrying," says Richard Lusimbo.Read More
Amnesty urges Uganda leader to reject 'appalling' anti-LGBTQ bill
Ugandan lawmakers hastily passed the bill on Tuesday evening ordering harsh penalties for anyone who engages in same-sex activity.Read More
Over 500 dead as long-lasting Cyclone Freddy rips through southeast Africa
Cyclone Freddy left a trail of destruction across southern Africa since late February when it first made landfall.Read More