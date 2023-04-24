77 South Africans stranded in Sudan, confirms Dirco

Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Drive with John Perlman
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Gerhard Ackerman convicted on more than 700 counts of rape, sex trafficking Ackerman has been standing trial for running a child sex ring with disgraced lawyer and acting judge Paul Kennedy. 24 April 2023 12:06 PM
Bantu Holomisa (UDM) proposes a 'single banner opposition party' to unseat ANC Bantu Holomisa says there isn't a single political party in the opposition benches that can remove the ANC alone. 24 April 2023 11:50 AM
[WATCH] Angry Woolies customer tries to return slippers she wore for 3 months TikTok is not being kind to the women who posted the viral video. 24 April 2023 10:46 AM
View all Local
ActionSA calls on DA to rejoin former coalition partners to remove Joburg's Amad Political parties that were in a coalition with DA are calling on the party to put their difference aside and work together to ens... 24 April 2023 9:41 AM
ANC open to coalitions with all parties if they are aligned to its principles During its NEC meeting on Sunday, the ruling party discussed proposals on coalitions where NEC member David Makhura said that thou... 24 April 2023 7:15 AM
[LISTEN] E Cape govt fixes up run-down Bulembu Airport for UAE royal arrival The Eastern Cape government fixed up the Bulembu Airport near Qonce after a R20 million donation from the United Arab Emirates. 21 April 2023 6:12 PM
View all Politics
Elon Musk gives Twitter blue ticks back to celebs who chose not to subscribe Elon Musk returned blue check marks to celebrity accounts with over a million followers, even if they did not pay. 24 April 2023 11:41 AM
Property: Sell now, or wait for the economy to improve a bit? It remains a buyers' market. Kind of. When is the right time to sell your property? 24 April 2023 11:03 AM
Eskom buys 15-year-old second-hand generator to rehabilitate Medupi power plant Energy expert Chris Yelland says that a second-hand generator may have been the more affordable option for Eskom. 24 April 2023 8:54 AM
View all Business
[PICS] Rent Dr Nandipha and Thabo Bester’s Joburg mansion for R70 000 per month Dr Nandipha Magudumana and Thabo Bester’s mansion in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, is back on the market. 24 April 2023 1:18 PM
[WATCH] Marathon runner caught on camera POOPING in a stranger's garden A Boston Marathon runner was caught by a doorbell camera, defecating in someone’s garden. 24 April 2023 12:03 PM
Netflix password sharing ban 'coming soon' to South Africa Netflix's test ban in some countries proved lucrative. If you use a shared password, get ready to be cut. 24 April 2023 11:24 AM
View all Lifestyle
Missing French yachtsman safe in Martinique after departing Hout Bay in March The NSRI has confirmed that solo sailor Emmanuel Dailler has arrived safely in Martinique after he set sail from Hout Bay Yacht Cl... 23 April 2023 7:32 PM
Monster Jam TAKES OFF in Cape Town - catch some of the action Monster Jam South Africa attracted huge crowds in Cape Town. The event roars into Joburg next, and then Durban. 23 April 2023 6:48 PM
Dan "Dance" Malesela celebrated as he reflects on coaching and playing career The 57-year-old has been without a club since departing Marumo Gallants earlier this year and says there are some clubs that find... 21 April 2023 7:50 PM
View all Sport
[PICS] Olympic swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker and Joel Smith are engaged! 'We are engaged.' Tatjana Schoenmaker and Joel Smith are tying the knot! 24 April 2023 12:46 PM
'I'm going to miss him very much' - Pieter-Dirk Uys on Dame Edna's passing Pieter-Dirk Uys, best known for his role as Evita Bezuidenhout, reflects on the life and legacy of the late Barry Humphries. 24 April 2023 10:11 AM
Creator of iconic 'Dame Edna', Barry Humphries, dies aged 89 Tributes are pouring in after the death of the Australian comedian whose Dame Edna Everage persona particularly was acclaimed arou... 23 April 2023 5:12 PM
View all Entertainment
Creator of iconic 'Dame Edna', Barry Humphries, dies aged 89 Tributes are pouring in after the death of the Australian comedian whose Dame Edna Everage persona particularly was acclaimed arou... 23 April 2023 5:12 PM
World Earth Day: 'Bringing children into this world is not a good thing anymore' 22 April is World Earth Day, and unfortunately, it's not all sunshine and rainbows. 21 April 2023 2:40 PM
Japan's G7 snub for CR, diplomatic tit for tat or sign of serious disapproval? President Cyril Ramaphosa has pointedly not been invited to the G7 summit taking place in Japan next month - why? 20 April 2023 9:48 PM
View all World
77 South Africans stranded in Sudan, confirms Dirco In a tweet, the department's head of public diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, said that efforts to evacuate South Africans stuck in the... 24 April 2023 7:27 AM
S. African trapped in Sudan pleads for evacuation flight as fighting continues Birgitte Davy, who has been working as a human resources specialist in the capital for four year, has been trapped in a compound w... 23 April 2023 5:35 PM
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency Mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 12:07 PM
View all Africa
The mushrooming of political parties ahead of 2024 general elections With roughly a year to go before the general elections, new political parties are being launched in the lead-up to the polls. 21 April 2023 7:37 AM
Is this really my bank or a scammer? 'Banks need to communicate changes better' Some banks have been making clients nervous by implementing changes that haven't been fully communicated when they know we're righ... 20 April 2023 7:12 PM
MANDY WIENER: The silver linings of the Thabo Bester saga There have been weeks of wall-to-wall media coverage of the Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudamana story, but as we reflect on the s... 20 April 2023 6:48 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Africa

77 South Africans stranded in Sudan, confirms Dirco

24 April 2023 7:27 AM
by Gladys Mutele
Tags:
Dirco
Sudan conflict
Sudan violence

In a tweet, the department's head of public diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, said that efforts to evacuate South Africans stuck in the country remained a dangerous and risky operation.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has confirmed that the number of South Africans stranded in conflict-stricken Sudan was 77.

Fierce fighting broke out in the north African country's capital of Khartoum over a week ago between the military and a paramilitary force.

The disagreement is over the integration of paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces (RSf) into the military as part of Sudan's transition towards civilian rule.

The fighting hasn't stopped and a series of ceasefires have failed to hold, resulting in the death of more than 420 people.

In a tweet, the department's head of public diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, said that efforts to evacuate South Africans stuck in the country remained a dangerous and risky operation.

He said that communication was currently being carried out through a WhatsApp group, which included embassy staff who were also stuck in Sudan.

At the weekend, the US, Britain and the Netherlands evacuated their nationals.


This article first appeared on EWN : 77 South Africans stranded in Sudan, confirms Dirco




24 April 2023 7:27 AM
by Gladys Mutele
Tags:
Dirco
Sudan conflict
Sudan violence

More from Local

FILE: Gerhard Ackerman in the Johannesburg High Court, 7 March 2023, during the closing arguments of his child rape and child sex trafficking trial. Picture: Jacques Nelles / Eyewitness News

Gerhard Ackerman convicted on more than 700 counts of rape, sex trafficking

24 April 2023 12:06 PM

Ackerman has been standing trial for running a child sex ring with disgraced lawyer and acting judge Paul Kennedy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa. Picture: 702.

Bantu Holomisa (UDM) proposes a 'single banner opposition party' to unseat ANC

24 April 2023 11:50 AM

Bantu Holomisa says there isn't a single political party in the opposition benches that can remove the ANC alone.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screenshot.

[WATCH] Angry Woolies customer tries to return slippers she wore for 3 months

24 April 2023 10:46 AM

TikTok is not being kind to the women who posted the viral video.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Newly elected Johannesburg Mayor Thapelo Amad and City Power took the roads of Roodepoort on Wednesday 1 February 2023 leading an electricity cut-off operation aiming to cut off the electricity supply to some residents and businesses who have not been paying their electricity bills. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News.

ActionSA calls on DA to rejoin former coalition partners to remove Joburg's Amad

24 April 2023 9:41 AM

Political parties that were in a coalition with DA are calling on the party to put their difference aside and work together to ensure the removal of Johannesburg Mayor, Thapelo Amad.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom's Medupi power station. Picture: Eskom.co.za

Eskom buys 15-year-old second-hand generator to rehabilitate Medupi power plant

24 April 2023 8:54 AM

Energy expert Chris Yelland says that a second-hand generator may have been the more affordable option for Eskom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Katlego Mpholo's family mourns his death after his body was identified as the one that was found in Thabo Bester's cell following his escape from prison in 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Details emerge of man whose body was used to fake Thabo Bester's death

24 April 2023 8:06 AM

This weekend, police confirmed that after matching DNA tests with his parents, the burnt body in Bester’s cell was indeed that of 31-year-old Tembisa resident, Katlego Mpholo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

On the side-lines of the ANC NEC meeting, David Makhura engaged the media on discussions about interventions needed to ensure functionality of coalition governments on 23 April 2023. Picture: Twitter/MYANC

ANC open to coalitions with all parties if they are aligned to its principles

24 April 2023 7:15 AM

During its NEC meeting on Sunday, the ruling party discussed proposals on coalitions where NEC member David Makhura said that though the ANC did not rule out working with other political parties, there were some non-negotiables.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Matsietsi Ralilateng looks at a picture of her grandson Katlego Bereng Mpholo, whose body was found inside Thabo Bester's prison following his escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Family questions death of man whose body was found in Thabo Bester's cell

24 April 2023 7:03 AM

The family of a man whose body was used by the notorious rapist and murderer, Thabo Bester, to escape from prison has demanded to know how their son died.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pexels

Improvement in generation capacity sees Eskom de-escalate power cuts to stage 3

24 April 2023 6:27 AM

Eskom has de-escalated the rolling power cuts following an improvement in generation capacity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Cape Town International Convention Centre. Image: CTICC website

CTICC aims to add R6 billion p.a. to GDP as it returns to pre-COVID event levels

23 April 2023 1:52 PM

The Cape Town International Convention Centre already has 445 events confirmed for 2023, including the Netball World Cup.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Africa

Heavy smoke bellows above buildings in the vicinity of Khartoum's airport amid clashes in the Sudanese capital on 15 April 2023. Picture: AFP

S. African trapped in Sudan pleads for evacuation flight as fighting continues

23 April 2023 5:35 PM

Birgitte Davy, who has been working as a human resources specialist in the capital for four year, has been trapped in a compound where she took refuge with seven other South Africans for more than a week now.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency

Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency

4 April 2023 12:07 PM

Mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US Vice President Kamala Harris (L) poses for a portrait with President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo (R) as she arrives for their meeting at the Jubilee House presidential palace in Accra, Ghana, on 27 March 2023. Picture: Nipah Dennis/AFP

Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence'

28 March 2023 10:27 PM

Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Malawi Defence Force soldiers and civilians work to recover the body of a victim of cyclone Freddy. (Photo by Amos Gumulira/AFP)

Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record

27 March 2023 8:44 AM

Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former President of Botswana Ian Khama poses for a photograph in Johannesburg on 22 March 2023. (Photo by Wikus de Wet / AFP)

Ian Khama vows to oust his successor 'Botswana’s Donald Trump' Mokgweetsi Masisi

27 March 2023 8:18 AM

Botswana's former president has vowed to vigorously campaign to dethrone his handpicked successor Mokgweetsi Masisi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

In this file photo taken On 20 March 2023 A protester gestures towards police officers during a mass rally called by the opposition leader Raila Odinga who claims the last Kenyan presidential election was stolen from him and blames the government for the hike of living costs in Kibera, Nairobi. Picture: AFP

Kenya braces for fresh protests despite police ban

27 March 2023 7:02 AM

Kenyan police said remained that rallies would be banned, adding that violent demonstrations would not fly.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © nito500 /123rf.com

Queer community lives in fear after Uganda introduces extreme anti-LGBTQ

23 March 2023 1:20 PM

"The fact that they are pushing for the nonexistence of the queer community is worrying," says Richard Lusimbo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni. Picture: AFP

Amnesty urges Uganda leader to reject 'appalling' anti-LGBTQ bill

22 March 2023 12:22 PM

Ugandan lawmakers hastily passed the bill on Tuesday evening ordering harsh penalties for anyone who engages in same-sex activity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

People wander in the flood-affected Chimwankhunda location in Blantyre on 14 March 2023 following heavy rains caused by cyclone Freddy. Picture: AFP

Over 500 dead as long-lasting Cyclone Freddy rips through southeast Africa

22 March 2023 7:28 AM

Cyclone Freddy left a trail of destruction across southern Africa since late February when it first made landfall.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Did Russian group Wagner kill 9 Chinese workers in Central African Republic?

20 March 2023 8:11 AM

China's President Xi Jinping is calling for the perpetrators to be "severely" punished.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Eskom buys 15-year-old second-hand generator to rehabilitate Medupi power plant

Business Local

[WATCH] Angry Woolies customer tries to return slippers she wore for 3 months

Local

PRIME (the R400 energy drink) hits Checkers shelves for... R39.99!

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Protesting UWC students call on Nzimande to intervene in their water woes

24 April 2023 5:19 PM

DA must put aside differences to help achieve common goal in Joburg - ActionSA

24 April 2023 4:25 PM

Eldorado Park residents left in dark after substation trips

24 April 2023 3:31 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA