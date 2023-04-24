Eskom buys 15-year-old second-hand generator to rehabilitate Medupi power plant
Lester Kiewit interviews Chris Yelland, Managing Director at EE Business Intelligence.
- Over the weekend, Minister of Electricity Kgosientso Ramokgopa briefed the ANC on plans to reduce loadshedding
- The plan includes a 15-year-old generator found in the Netherlands
- It's expected to arrive by April 2024 with the hopes of reducing loadshedding
On Sunday, Minister of Electricity Kgosientso Ramokgopa briefed the African National Congress' (ANC) NEC on his plans to reduce and eventually mitigate loadshedding.
Ramokgopa said they were looking to generate about 4500MW of power in the next six months to shelter South Africans from a dark, cold winter.
RELATED: 'Expect 16 hours without electricity per cycle if my plan is not implemented'
Ramokgopa spoke about the rehabilitation of Medupi and Kusile power stations, which included the purchase of a second-hand 15-year-old generator from the Netherlands.
The generator is intended to last about 50 to 60 years.
Yelland says that Eskom could have obtained the generator via international relations through a number of power industry associations.
It is quite possible that its need for a new generator is not any secret and maybe Eskom put out a word through its international contacts.Chris Yelland, Managing Director – EE Business Intelligence
There is no light on the horizon.Chris Yelland, Managing Director – EE Business Intelligence
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Eskom buys 15-year-old second-hand generator to rehabilitate Medupi power plant
Source : eskom.co.za
More from Business
Elon Musk gives Twitter blue ticks back to celebs who chose not to subscribe
Elon Musk returned blue check marks to celebrity accounts with over a million followers, even if they did not pay.Read More
Property: Sell now, or wait for the economy to improve a bit?
It remains a buyers' market. Kind of. When is the right time to sell your property?Read More
[WATCH] MyBroadband busts Lay's for selling chips 30% below advertised weight
MyBroadband weighs a bag of Lay's and other treats to see if they live up to their advertised serving size.Read More
Improvement in generation capacity sees Eskom de-escalate power cuts to stage 3
Eskom has de-escalated the rolling power cuts following an improvement in generation capacity.Read More
[LISTEN] Have solar panels and want a tax rebate? Here's what you need to know
The rebate only applies to the cost of the panels, and not the cost of installation, batteries or inverters, says tax expert.Read More
Total gets green light to drill for oil and gas between Cape Town and Agulhas
The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy gives TotalEnergies the go-ahead to drill wells between Cape Town and Cape Agulhas.Read More
Japan's G7 snub for CR, diplomatic tit for tat or sign of serious disapproval?
President Cyril Ramaphosa has pointedly not been invited to the G7 summit taking place in Japan next month - why?Read More
Keeping it in the family: How to build generational wealth and pass it on
You don't have to be a titan of business to start building wealth for your family. A lot depends on the financial habits you develop for yourself.Read More
Is this really my bank or a scammer? 'Banks need to communicate changes better'
Some banks have been making clients nervous by implementing changes that haven't been fully communicated when they know we're right to be distrustful.Read More
More from Local
Gerhard Ackerman convicted on more than 700 counts of rape, sex trafficking
Ackerman has been standing trial for running a child sex ring with disgraced lawyer and acting judge Paul Kennedy.Read More
Bantu Holomisa (UDM) proposes a 'single banner opposition party' to unseat ANC
Bantu Holomisa says there isn't a single political party in the opposition benches that can remove the ANC alone.Read More
[WATCH] Angry Woolies customer tries to return slippers she wore for 3 months
TikTok is not being kind to the women who posted the viral video.Read More
ActionSA calls on DA to rejoin former coalition partners to remove Joburg's Amad
Political parties that were in a coalition with DA are calling on the party to put their difference aside and work together to ensure the removal of Johannesburg Mayor, Thapelo Amad.Read More
Details emerge of man whose body was used to fake Thabo Bester's death
This weekend, police confirmed that after matching DNA tests with his parents, the burnt body in Bester’s cell was indeed that of 31-year-old Tembisa resident, Katlego Mpholo.Read More
77 South Africans stranded in Sudan, confirms Dirco
In a tweet, the department's head of public diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, said that efforts to evacuate South Africans stuck in the country remained a dangerous and risky operation.Read More
ANC open to coalitions with all parties if they are aligned to its principles
During its NEC meeting on Sunday, the ruling party discussed proposals on coalitions where NEC member David Makhura said that though the ANC did not rule out working with other political parties, there were some non-negotiables.Read More
Family questions death of man whose body was found in Thabo Bester's cell
The family of a man whose body was used by the notorious rapist and murderer, Thabo Bester, to escape from prison has demanded to know how their son died.Read More
Improvement in generation capacity sees Eskom de-escalate power cuts to stage 3
Eskom has de-escalated the rolling power cuts following an improvement in generation capacity.Read More