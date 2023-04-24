



If you didn't already know, PRIME Hydration (PRIME, for short) is an American energy drinks brand which launched in the USA, United Kingdom and Australia in 2022.

PRIME has been the talk of beverage town since January this year when it was promoted by two of YouTube’s biggest content creators, Logan Paul and KSI, who have a combined following of over 47 million subscribers.

Reports say that the drink has generated R4.5 billion ($250 million) in retail sales worldwide with R818.3 million ($45 million) made in January 2023 alone.

Local sweet shops hopped on to the trending drink, selling it between R300 to R600 while it retails for R650 on Takealot.

Clicks also started selling PRIME for R70 but due to popular demand, it continues to sell out.

Now, PRIME fiends and those who want to give this hyped-up drink a try can do so since Checkers, Checkers Hyper stores and Checkers Sixty60 online in the Western Cape, Kwa-Zulu Natal and Gauteng announced that they'll sell PRIME Hydration from 1 May.

The price? Just R39.99 - an unbelievable drop from the original cost.

Checkers says that only eight units per customer will be sold each day in Ice Pop, Blue Raspberry, Lemon Lime, and Tropical Punch.

RELATED: [Why kids are clamouring to pay R400 for a 500ml energy drink called Prime]

As for the taste? Most people say it tastes like a normal energy drink and that there's nothing extraordinary about it.

But the brand says, unlike other drinks, PRIME is packed with:

• 10% coconut water

• BCAA for muscle recovery

There you have it, Mzansi - if you paid more than R39.99 for this one, you might be wishing you had more patience and waited for Checkers to be the hero our country needed.

This article first appeared on KFM : PRIME (the R400 energy drink) hits Checkers shelves for... R39.99!