'I'm going to miss him very much' - Pieter-Dirk Uys on Dame Edna's passing
Lester Kiewit interviews Pieter-Dirk Uys, best known for his role as Evita Bezuidenhout.
- Australian comedian Barry Humphries, best known for his persona 'Dame Edna Everage', has passed away at the age of 89
- Humphries' career spanned seven decades
- Pieter-Dirk Uys, best known for his role as Evita Bezuidenhout, reflects on the life and legacy of Humphries
Over the weekend, Australian comedian Barry Humphries, best known for his persona 'Dame Edna Everage', passed away at the age of 89.
South African comedian, Pieter-Dirk Uys, best known for his role as Evita Bezuidenhout (AKA 'The most famous white woman in South Africa') reflects on Barry Humphries and the impact that he's had on his career.
Two years after seeing Humphries live in London in 1975/1976, Evita was born, says Uys.
He says that he was 'hugely' inspired by Humphries, his sense of humour and his ability to make fun of people in a loving way, which is very unlike Evita, Uys jokingly adds.
Uys remembers Humphries and Dame Edna Everage as a psychologist, who gave their audience the opportunity to breathe, let loose and escape the reality of their daily lives.
I'm going to miss him very much.Pieter-Dirk Uys, South African performer best known for his role as Evita Bezuidenhout
Dame Edna will be with us forever.Pieter-Dirk Uys, South African performer best known for his role as Evita Bezuidenhout
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'I'm going to miss him very much' - Pieter-Dirk Uys on Dame Edna's passing
