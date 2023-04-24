[WATCH] Angry Woolies customer tries to return slippers she wore for 3 months

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
SA nationals are out of Khartoum and being evacuated from Sudan - Dirco 77 South African nationals are in the process of being evacuated from Sudan after fighting broke out in the capital Khartoum. 24 April 2023 4:53 PM
'Children may end up dying' - NPOs concerned about funding cuts The Gauteng government has decided to cut funding for certain Non-Profit Organisations by R146 million. 24 April 2023 3:05 PM
Concerns as ANC calls for Party Funding Act threshold to increase to R500k Raising the donation declaration threshold is a risk to democracy, says Robyn Pasensie from My Vote Counts. 24 April 2023 2:57 PM
NPA's first state capture case ends in acquittal The Bloemfentein High Court dissmissed the National Prosecuting Authority’s first State Capture case to go on trial. 24 April 2023 2:18 PM
Bantu Holomisa (UDM) proposes a 'single banner opposition party' to unseat ANC Bantu Holomisa says there isn't a single political party in the opposition benches that can remove the ANC alone. 24 April 2023 11:50 AM
ActionSA calls on DA to rejoin former coalition partners to remove Joburg's Amad Political parties that were in a coalition with DA are calling on the party to put their difference aside and work together to ens... 24 April 2023 9:41 AM
'Prosecuting doesn't make you wealthy' - Glynnis Breytenbach on her career Glynnis Breytenbach, a former prosecutor for the NPA shares her money secrets and habits with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of Ot... 24 April 2023 8:49 PM
Asus unveils its Zenbook S 13, the ‘world’s slimmest OLED laptop’ The Taiwanese tech manufacturer's Zenbook S 13 OLED is only 1cm thick and weighs only 1 kg. 24 April 2023 8:04 PM
SA may avoid technical recession in Q1 of 2023, thanks to the industrial sector Positive numbers from SA's industrial sector might be enough for the country to avoid a technical recession in the first quarter o... 24 April 2023 7:31 PM
7 air fryer hacks that you need to try Air fryers are quickly becoming everyone’s favourite kitchen gadget. 24 April 2023 2:52 PM
[PICS] Rent Dr Nandipha and Thabo Bester’s Joburg mansion for R70 000 per month Dr Nandipha Magudumana and Thabo Bester’s mansion in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, is back on the market. 24 April 2023 1:18 PM
Netflix password sharing ban 'coming soon' to South Africa Netflix's test ban in some countries proved lucrative. If you use a shared password, get ready to be cut. 24 April 2023 11:24 AM
Arsenal and Man City to slug it out for Premier League title The Gunners were held to a 3rd draw in a row and are now just 5 points clear of City, while the defending champions have 2 games i... 24 April 2023 8:58 PM
'SAFA & PSL relationship is holding South African football back' Safa reported a minimal loss of R2.9m for 2022, but they do expect a financial boost when they announce a new sponsor. 24 April 2023 8:12 PM
Missing French yachtsman safe in Martinique after departing Hout Bay in March The NSRI has confirmed that solo sailor Emmanuel Dailler has arrived safely in Martinique after he set sail from Hout Bay Yacht Cl... 23 April 2023 7:32 PM
Young musician wins R40K in Deal or No Deal SA, enough to buy his dream violin A young violinist Sisa wins R46,020 which he'll use to continue making his music dreams come true. 24 April 2023 2:04 PM
[PICS] Olympic swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker and Joel Smith are engaged! 'We are engaged.' Tatjana Schoenmaker and Joel Smith are tying the knot! 24 April 2023 12:46 PM
'I'm going to miss him very much' - Pieter-Dirk Uys on Dame Edna's passing Pieter-Dirk Uys, best known for his role as Evita Bezuidenhout, reflects on the life and legacy of the late Barry Humphries. 24 April 2023 10:11 AM
Creator of iconic 'Dame Edna', Barry Humphries, dies aged 89 Tributes are pouring in after the death of the Australian comedian whose Dame Edna Everage persona particularly was acclaimed arou... 23 April 2023 5:12 PM
World Earth Day: 'Bringing children into this world is not a good thing anymore' 22 April is World Earth Day, and unfortunately, it's not all sunshine and rainbows. 21 April 2023 2:40 PM
Japan's G7 snub for CR, diplomatic tit for tat or sign of serious disapproval? President Cyril Ramaphosa has pointedly not been invited to the G7 summit taking place in Japan next month - why? 20 April 2023 9:48 PM
77 South Africans stranded in Sudan, confirms Dirco In a tweet, the department's head of public diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, said that efforts to evacuate South Africans stuck in the... 24 April 2023 7:27 AM
S. African trapped in Sudan pleads for evacuation flight as fighting continues Birgitte Davy, who has been working as a human resources specialist in the capital for four year, has been trapped in a compound w... 23 April 2023 5:35 PM
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency Mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 12:07 PM
The mushrooming of political parties ahead of 2024 general elections With roughly a year to go before the general elections, new political parties are being launched in the lead-up to the polls. 21 April 2023 7:37 AM
Is this really my bank or a scammer? 'Banks need to communicate changes better' Some banks have been making clients nervous by implementing changes that haven't been fully communicated when they know we're righ... 20 April 2023 7:12 PM
MANDY WIENER: The silver linings of the Thabo Bester saga There have been weeks of wall-to-wall media coverage of the Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudamana story, but as we reflect on the s... 20 April 2023 6:48 AM
[WATCH] Angry Woolies customer tries to return slippers she wore for 3 months

24 April 2023 10:46 AM
by Karabo Tebele

TikTok is not being kind to the women who posted the viral video.

Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that are going viral on Twitter and Facebook.

A video of a woman returning damaged slippers to Woolworths is trending.

You can hear the manager calmly addressing the woman, who remains fuming and unmoved.

People in the comment section are having none of it, accusing her of playing the victim and missing the 30-day return policy.

@tlhogi.aliu Woolworths Kolonade manager is so rude and their quality is so bad @Woolworths SA im really disappointed with how i was treated as a customer after so many of being a valuable customer. #woolworthssa #fyp #trending #sama28 #woolworths ♬ original sound - Tlhogi

Scroll up to listen to what else is going viral.




More from Local

FILE: Sudan flag. Picture: Wikicommons.

SA nationals are out of Khartoum and being evacuated from Sudan - Dirco

24 April 2023 4:53 PM

77 South African nationals are in the process of being evacuated from Sudan after fighting broke out in the capital Khartoum.

© Todsaporn Bunmuen/123rf

'Children may end up dying' - NPOs concerned about funding cuts

24 April 2023 3:05 PM

The Gauteng government has decided to cut funding for certain Non-Profit Organisations by R146 million.

The community of Lindelani, Ward 5, in KwaDukuza gathered for Ramaphosa to address them on Saturday. He was in the KwaZulu-Natal north coast town to campaign for the ANC ahead of the 2024 general election. Picture: screengrab.

Concerns as ANC calls for Party Funding Act threshold to increase to R500k

24 April 2023 2:57 PM

Raising the donation declaration threshold is a risk to democracy, says Robyn Pasensie from My Vote Counts.

FILE: Gerhard Ackerman in the Johannesburg High Court, 7 March 2023, during the closing arguments of his child rape and child sex trafficking trial. Picture: Jacques Nelles / Eyewitness News

Gerhard Ackerman convicted on more than 700 counts of rape, sex trafficking

24 April 2023 12:06 PM

Ackerman has been standing trial for running a child sex ring with disgraced lawyer and acting judge Paul Kennedy.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa. Picture: 702.

Bantu Holomisa (UDM) proposes a 'single banner opposition party' to unseat ANC

24 April 2023 11:50 AM

Bantu Holomisa says there isn't a single political party in the opposition benches that can remove the ANC alone.

Newly elected Johannesburg Mayor Thapelo Amad and City Power took the roads of Roodepoort on Wednesday 1 February 2023 leading an electricity cut-off operation aiming to cut off the electricity supply to some residents and businesses who have not been paying their electricity bills. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News.

ActionSA calls on DA to rejoin former coalition partners to remove Joburg's Amad

24 April 2023 9:41 AM

Political parties that were in a coalition with DA are calling on the party to put their difference aside and work together to ensure the removal of Johannesburg Mayor, Thapelo Amad.

Eskom's Medupi power station. Picture: Eskom.co.za

Eskom buys 15-year-old second-hand generator to rehabilitate Medupi power plant

24 April 2023 8:54 AM

Energy expert Chris Yelland says that a second-hand generator may have been the more affordable option for Eskom.

Katlego Mpholo's family mourns his death after his body was identified as the one that was found in Thabo Bester's cell following his escape from prison in 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Details emerge of man whose body was used to fake Thabo Bester's death

24 April 2023 8:06 AM

This weekend, police confirmed that after matching DNA tests with his parents, the burnt body in Bester’s cell was indeed that of 31-year-old Tembisa resident, Katlego Mpholo.

An aerial view of black smoke rising above the Khartoum International Airport on 20 April 2023 amid ongoing battles between the forces of two rival generals. Picture: AFPTV screengrab

77 South Africans stranded in Sudan, confirms Dirco

24 April 2023 7:27 AM

In a tweet, the department's head of public diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, said that efforts to evacuate South Africans stuck in the country remained a dangerous and risky operation.

On the side-lines of the ANC NEC meeting, David Makhura engaged the media on discussions about interventions needed to ensure functionality of coalition governments on 23 April 2023. Picture: Twitter/MYANC

ANC open to coalitions with all parties if they are aligned to its principles

24 April 2023 7:15 AM

During its NEC meeting on Sunday, the ruling party discussed proposals on coalitions where NEC member David Makhura said that though the ANC did not rule out working with other political parties, there were some non-negotiables.

Eskom buys 15-year-old second-hand generator to rehabilitate Medupi power plant

Business Local

[WATCH] Angry Woolies customer tries to return slippers she wore for 3 months

Local

PRIME (the R400 energy drink) hits Checkers shelves for... R39.99!

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Arsenal and Man City to slug it out for Premier League title

25 April 2023 12:58 AM

The day that was: Bester’s murdered body-double identified, rubber bullets fired

25 April 2023 12:55 AM

'SAFA & PSL relationship is holding South African football back'

25 April 2023 12:12 AM

