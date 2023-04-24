[WATCH] Angry Woolies customer tries to return slippers she wore for 3 months
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that are going viral on Twitter and Facebook.
A video of a woman returning damaged slippers to Woolworths is trending.
You can hear the manager calmly addressing the woman, who remains fuming and unmoved.
People in the comment section are having none of it, accusing her of playing the victim and missing the 30-day return policy.
@tlhogi.aliu Woolworths Kolonade manager is so rude and their quality is so bad @Woolworths SA im really disappointed with how i was treated as a customer after so many of being a valuable customer. #woolworthssa #fyp #trending #sama28 #woolworths ♬ original sound - Tlhogi
Scroll up to listen to what else is going viral.
