Netflix password sharing ban 'coming soon' to South Africa
Lester Kiewit chats to tech journalist Toby Shapshack about the latest update on Netflix's imminent password-sharing ban.
Listen below.
Shapshack says:
• Netflix implemented a test password-sharing ban in Canada, New Zealand, Spain and Portugal. It turned out to be lucrative
• The streaming service wants more paying customers
According to Kiewit, the password-sharing test policy ban reveals two things:
1) There are fewer people threatening to cancel subscriptions if password sharing is banned.
2) A majority of people who were banned bought their own subscriptions.
Netflix may also roll out a free service, with advertising.
For the entire update, scroll up to listen to the audio.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Netflix password sharing ban 'coming soon' to South Africa
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Netflix_Blocked_-_Geo_Blocking_For_Netflix_Account.jpg
