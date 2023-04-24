



Lester Kiewit chats to tech journalist Toby Shapshack about the latest update on Netflix's imminent password-sharing ban.

Listen below.

Shapshack says:

• Netflix implemented a test password-sharing ban in Canada, New Zealand, Spain and Portugal. It turned out to be lucrative

• The streaming service wants more paying customers

According to Kiewit, the password-sharing test policy ban reveals two things:

1) There are fewer people threatening to cancel subscriptions if password sharing is banned.

2) A majority of people who were banned bought their own subscriptions.

Netflix may also roll out a free service, with advertising.

For the entire update, scroll up to listen to the audio.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Netflix password sharing ban 'coming soon' to South Africa