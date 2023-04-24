Bantu Holomisa (UDM) proposes a 'single banner opposition party' to unseat ANC
Lester Kiewit interviews Bantu Holomisa, President of the United Democratic Movement (UDM).
- Holomisa proposes that opposition parties unite under one banner as a way to unseat the ANC at the 2024 election
- The proposal formed part of a discussion document of the UDM’s national general council that took place on Friday
- Holomisa is focused on creating an alternative that will serve the people of South Africa
Holomisa proposes that opposition parties unite under one banner as a way to unseat the ANC in the 2024 election.
RELATED: 'The DA isn't working hard enough to gain votes from black South Africans'
South Africans are fed up with the country's ruling party, says Holomisa, making the need for an alternative critical.
The proposal suggests that parties retain their independence, but register under one umbrella for election purposes.
RELATED: ANC is no longer even remotely representative of SA demographics - analyst
Holomisa says the ANC no longer serves South Africans' interests.
I'm interested in making sure that we build a strong alternative; an alternative which will serve the interests of the people of South Africa.Bantu Holomisa, President of the United Democratic Movement
Not a single political party in the opposition benches can remove ANC alone.Bantu Holomisa, President of the United Democratic Movement
RELATED: 'Nothing is off the table': Steenhuisen willing to partner with ANC to oust EFF
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Bantu Holomisa (UDM) proposes a 'single banner opposition party' to unseat ANC
