[PICS] Olympic swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker and Joel Smith are engaged!
Wedding bells! Tatjana Schoenmaker and Joel Smith are engaged!
The swimmer’s boyfriend, who is also Rachel Kolisi’s brother, popped the question this past week at Eagles Nest in Constantia, Cape Town.
The Olympian shared a carousel of pictures of the pair on Instagram, looking all smiles, with the caption, “Don’t worry, I know what you are all thinking: ‘Why did he take so long?’ WE ARE ENGAGED.”
“I am lost for words. I am flippen going to marry the man of my dreams.”
The pair officially went public with their relationship a few months ago, similarly with a post on Instagram.
Schoenmaker has a special place in the hearts of South Africans after she swam her way to a gold medal and a new world record at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games.
She is currently preparing to take on the 2024 Olympics.
This article first appeared on 947 : [PICS] Olympic swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker and Joel Smith are engaged!
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/Cop7Jw9K5Da/
