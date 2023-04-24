[PICS] Rent Dr Nandipha and Thabo Bester’s Joburg mansion for R70 000 per month

Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Drive with John Perlman
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Gerhard Ackerman convicted on more than 700 counts of rape, sex trafficking Ackerman has been standing trial for running a child sex ring with disgraced lawyer and acting judge Paul Kennedy. 24 April 2023 12:06 PM
Bantu Holomisa (UDM) proposes a 'single banner opposition party' to unseat ANC Bantu Holomisa says there isn't a single political party in the opposition benches that can remove the ANC alone. 24 April 2023 11:50 AM
[WATCH] Angry Woolies customer tries to return slippers she wore for 3 months TikTok is not being kind to the women who posted the viral video. 24 April 2023 10:46 AM
View all Local
ActionSA calls on DA to rejoin former coalition partners to remove Joburg's Amad Political parties that were in a coalition with DA are calling on the party to put their difference aside and work together to ens... 24 April 2023 9:41 AM
ANC open to coalitions with all parties if they are aligned to its principles During its NEC meeting on Sunday, the ruling party discussed proposals on coalitions where NEC member David Makhura said that thou... 24 April 2023 7:15 AM
[LISTEN] E Cape govt fixes up run-down Bulembu Airport for UAE royal arrival The Eastern Cape government fixed up the Bulembu Airport near Qonce after a R20 million donation from the United Arab Emirates. 21 April 2023 6:12 PM
View all Politics
Elon Musk gives Twitter blue ticks back to celebs who chose not to subscribe Elon Musk returned blue check marks to celebrity accounts with over a million followers, even if they did not pay. 24 April 2023 11:41 AM
Property: Sell now, or wait for the economy to improve a bit? It remains a buyers' market. Kind of. When is the right time to sell your property? 24 April 2023 11:03 AM
Eskom buys 15-year-old second-hand generator to rehabilitate Medupi power plant Energy expert Chris Yelland says that a second-hand generator may have been the more affordable option for Eskom. 24 April 2023 8:54 AM
View all Business
[PICS] Rent Dr Nandipha and Thabo Bester’s Joburg mansion for R70 000 per month Dr Nandipha Magudumana and Thabo Bester’s mansion in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, is back on the market. 24 April 2023 1:18 PM
[WATCH] Marathon runner caught on camera POOPING in a stranger's garden A Boston Marathon runner was caught by a doorbell camera, defecating in someone’s garden. 24 April 2023 12:03 PM
Netflix password sharing ban 'coming soon' to South Africa Netflix's test ban in some countries proved lucrative. If you use a shared password, get ready to be cut. 24 April 2023 11:24 AM
View all Lifestyle
Missing French yachtsman safe in Martinique after departing Hout Bay in March The NSRI has confirmed that solo sailor Emmanuel Dailler has arrived safely in Martinique after he set sail from Hout Bay Yacht Cl... 23 April 2023 7:32 PM
Monster Jam TAKES OFF in Cape Town - catch some of the action Monster Jam South Africa attracted huge crowds in Cape Town. The event roars into Joburg next, and then Durban. 23 April 2023 6:48 PM
Dan "Dance" Malesela celebrated as he reflects on coaching and playing career The 57-year-old has been without a club since departing Marumo Gallants earlier this year and says there are some clubs that find... 21 April 2023 7:50 PM
View all Sport
[PICS] Olympic swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker and Joel Smith are engaged! 'We are engaged.' Tatjana Schoenmaker and Joel Smith are tying the knot! 24 April 2023 12:46 PM
'I'm going to miss him very much' - Pieter-Dirk Uys on Dame Edna's passing Pieter-Dirk Uys, best known for his role as Evita Bezuidenhout, reflects on the life and legacy of the late Barry Humphries. 24 April 2023 10:11 AM
Creator of iconic 'Dame Edna', Barry Humphries, dies aged 89 Tributes are pouring in after the death of the Australian comedian whose Dame Edna Everage persona particularly was acclaimed arou... 23 April 2023 5:12 PM
View all Entertainment
Creator of iconic 'Dame Edna', Barry Humphries, dies aged 89 Tributes are pouring in after the death of the Australian comedian whose Dame Edna Everage persona particularly was acclaimed arou... 23 April 2023 5:12 PM
World Earth Day: 'Bringing children into this world is not a good thing anymore' 22 April is World Earth Day, and unfortunately, it's not all sunshine and rainbows. 21 April 2023 2:40 PM
Japan's G7 snub for CR, diplomatic tit for tat or sign of serious disapproval? President Cyril Ramaphosa has pointedly not been invited to the G7 summit taking place in Japan next month - why? 20 April 2023 9:48 PM
View all World
77 South Africans stranded in Sudan, confirms Dirco In a tweet, the department's head of public diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, said that efforts to evacuate South Africans stuck in the... 24 April 2023 7:27 AM
S. African trapped in Sudan pleads for evacuation flight as fighting continues Birgitte Davy, who has been working as a human resources specialist in the capital for four year, has been trapped in a compound w... 23 April 2023 5:35 PM
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency Mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 12:07 PM
View all Africa
The mushrooming of political parties ahead of 2024 general elections With roughly a year to go before the general elections, new political parties are being launched in the lead-up to the polls. 21 April 2023 7:37 AM
Is this really my bank or a scammer? 'Banks need to communicate changes better' Some banks have been making clients nervous by implementing changes that haven't been fully communicated when they know we're righ... 20 April 2023 7:12 PM
MANDY WIENER: The silver linings of the Thabo Bester saga There have been weeks of wall-to-wall media coverage of the Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudamana story, but as we reflect on the s... 20 April 2023 6:48 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

[PICS] Rent Dr Nandipha and Thabo Bester’s Joburg mansion for R70 000 per month

24 April 2023 1:18 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Thabo Bester
Nandipha Magudumana

Dr Nandipha Magudumana and Thabo Bester’s mansion in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, is back on the market.

It looks like Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana's mansion in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, is back on the market and available to rent.

The pair rented the mansion before Bester’s escape hit the news.

For 'just' R70 000 per month, you can call the double-story house a home.

The mansion reportedly has a market value of R12 million and has been vacant since Bester and Magudumana went on the run.

The home has a pool and tennis court, among numerous other amenities.

While no other additional information is available as a result of the recent police investigations, the home will soon be open for viewings.

RELATED: Cele: Thabo Bester, Dr Nandipha nabbed with multiple passports, identities


This article first appeared on 947 : [PICS] Rent Dr Nandipha and Thabo Bester’s Joburg mansion for R70 000 per month




24 April 2023 1:18 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Thabo Bester
Nandipha Magudumana

More from Lifestyle

Image by Here and now, unfortunately, ends my journey on Pixabay from Pixabay.

[WATCH] Marathon runner caught on camera POOPING in a stranger's garden

24 April 2023 12:03 PM

A Boston Marathon runner was caught by a doorbell camera, defecating in someone’s garden.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image via www.vpnsrus.com Wikimedia Commons mikemacmarketing

Netflix password sharing ban 'coming soon' to South Africa

24 April 2023 11:24 AM

Netflix's test ban in some countries proved lucrative. If you use a shared password, get ready to be cut.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

Property: Sell now, or wait for the economy to improve a bit?

24 April 2023 11:03 AM

It remains a buyers' market. Kind of. When is the right time to sell your property?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: KSI and Logan Paul's PRIME Hydration energy drink took the world by storm. Picture: Wikimedia Commons

PRIME (the R400 energy drink) hits Checkers shelves for... R39.99!

24 April 2023 9:03 AM

It's official, PRIME has partnered with Checkers as Mzansi's retail partner.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: How much air is in a packet chips? Picture: Hans/Pixabay

[WATCH] MyBroadband busts Lay's for selling chips 30% below advertised weight

24 April 2023 8:15 AM

MyBroadband weighs a bag of Lay's and other treats to see if they live up to their advertised serving size.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Monster Jam South Africa video taken at the DHL Stadium - Facebook @MonsterJam

Monster Jam TAKES OFF in Cape Town - catch some of the action

23 April 2023 6:48 PM

Monster Jam South Africa attracted huge crowds in Cape Town. The event roars into Joburg next, and then Durban.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dame Edna Everage on an Australian stamp @ neftali77/123rf.com

Creator of iconic 'Dame Edna', Barry Humphries, dies aged 89

23 April 2023 5:12 PM

Tributes are pouring in after the death of the Australian comedian whose Dame Edna Everage persona particularly was acclaimed around the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ nicoletaionescu/123rf.com

Simple tips to keep your teeth healthy (and avoid coffee stains)

23 April 2023 3:48 PM

Gugu Mhlungu chats to Dr Nthabiseng Metsing, a dentist and coffee lover herself.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

'Everything a kid does is a choice' - Tips on negotiating with your kids

22 April 2023 1:31 PM

Negotiation is said to be a valuable tool for children because it helps them develop important skills.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

Alkaline water: Is it a bottle of lies?

22 April 2023 10:08 AM

There are claims that this water has a number of health benefits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Eskom buys 15-year-old second-hand generator to rehabilitate Medupi power plant

Business Local

[WATCH] Angry Woolies customer tries to return slippers she wore for 3 months

Local

PRIME (the R400 energy drink) hits Checkers shelves for... R39.99!

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Protesting UWC students call on Nzimande to intervene in their water woes

24 April 2023 5:19 PM

DA must put aside differences to help achieve common goal in Joburg - ActionSA

24 April 2023 4:25 PM

Eldorado Park residents left in dark after substation trips

24 April 2023 3:31 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA