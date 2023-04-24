[PICS] Rent Dr Nandipha and Thabo Bester’s Joburg mansion for R70 000 per month





It looks like Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana's mansion in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, is back on the market and available to rent.

The pair rented the mansion before Bester’s escape hit the news.

For 'just' R70 000 per month, you can call the double-story house a home.

The mansion reportedly has a market value of R12 million and has been vacant since Bester and Magudumana went on the run.

The home has a pool and tennis court, among numerous other amenities.

While no other additional information is available as a result of the recent police investigations, the home will soon be open for viewings.

