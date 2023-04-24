NPA's first state capture case ends in acquittal
Clement Manyathela speaks with Dr Llewelyn Curlewis, Senior law Lecturer at the University of Pretoria.
-
An application for discharge was granted to seven of the accused in this case
-
The judge criticised the quality of the work presented in this case
The Nulane investment fraud and money laundering case ended in acquittal and an application for discharge was granted to seven of the accused.
This case involved R25 million paid, that flowed from the Free State department of agriculture to Nulane investments, a company owned and controlled by former Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma, and several linked companies, until it allegedly landed with Atul and Rajesh Gupta.
Those discharged include Sharma and former Free State official Peter Thabethe, among others.
This is also the case that the Gupta extradition application hinged on.
According to Curlewis the judge hammered the quality of work that was presented in this case.
The judge actually said this was an embarrassment for the prosecuting authority and by implication also the investigation done by the SAPS.Llewelyn Curlewis, Senior Law Lecturer - University of Pretoria
He adds that if this is a showcase of what is to come with other state capture cases, he is very concerned.
It is not only that we have already lost millions if not billions of tax payers money over the years in State Capture, but we are going to throw good money after bad prosecution if we carry on at this pace.Llewelyn Curlewis, Senior Law Lecturer - University of Pretoria
Curlewis says that because of the outcome of this case it is unlikely that we are going to see the Gupta’s in our courts any time soon.
Listen to the interview for more.
