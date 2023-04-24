Concerns as ANC calls for Party Funding Act threshold to increase to R500k





Clarence Ford interviews Robyn Pasensie, Party Funding researcher at My Vote Counts.

*The ANC is seeking amendments to the Political Party Funding Act

*As it stands, the act requires political parties to disclose their private donations of over R100 000

*Should it be increased to the proposed R500 000, it could be a risk to democracy as fewer parties would be required to declare

In an article titled 'Changes to the party funding law: What does this mean and how does it affect you?', Pasensie raises concerns that should the donation declaration threshold increase to R500 000, it would pose as a risk to democracy.

She adds that this would mean that we would not have seen more than half of the published disclosures published in the 2021/2022 financial year.

Pasensie weighs in:

The two-year-old law has been in the making for the past 20 years

The ANC (which drew up the act) is looking to increase the cap to R500 000

She adds that the ANC feels as though the current act stops them from getting money and paying off their debts

The increase would essentially act as a cash injection

We absolutely should be looking at it with trepidation. Robyn Pasensie, Party Funding Researcher – My Vote Counts

