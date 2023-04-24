'Children may end up dying' - NPOs concerned about funding cuts
Bongani Bingwa speaks with Chriselda Bunu, assistant director at Jo'burg Child Welfare and Sue Krawitz, Director of Impilo Child Protection and Adoption Services
-
The department of social development has reduced funding on which certain NPOs rely
-
Bunu says this could have dire results for the people they care for
Many NPOs looking after the elderly, children, and persons with disabilities will be facing difficulties as the Gauteng Department of social development is moving funding to other projects.
These organisations are reliant on government funding at it is likely many will have to close their doors.
Krawitz says that they are reliant on the subsidy for their social work posts, which have now been cut by around 61%.
These posts were being funded at around R13 000 a month. We are now down to under R6000 a month.Sue Krawitz, Director - Impilo Child Protection and Adoption Services
Bunu adds that this will have a dire impact on the people that they look after, as well as other vulnerable people.
If we cannot have social workers servicing the community then we are facing a number of children that may end up dying at the hands of their abusers because there will be no one to go in there and ensure that the children are safe.Chriselda Bunu, Assistant Director - Jo'burg Child Welfare
Listen to the interview for more.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/addtodsaporn/addtodsaporn1805/addtodsaporn180500142/102180853-feeding-the-poor-helping-each-other-in-society.jpg
More from Local
SA nationals are out of Khartoum and being evacuated from Sudan - Dirco
77 South African nationals are in the process of being evacuated from Sudan after fighting broke out in the capital Khartoum.Read More
Concerns as ANC calls for Party Funding Act threshold to increase to R500k
Raising the donation declaration threshold is a risk to democracy, says Robyn Pasensie from My Vote Counts.Read More
Gerhard Ackerman convicted on more than 700 counts of rape, sex trafficking
Ackerman has been standing trial for running a child sex ring with disgraced lawyer and acting judge Paul Kennedy.Read More
Bantu Holomisa (UDM) proposes a 'single banner opposition party' to unseat ANC
Bantu Holomisa says there isn't a single political party in the opposition benches that can remove the ANC alone.Read More
[WATCH] Angry Woolies customer tries to return slippers she wore for 3 months
TikTok is not being kind to the women who posted the viral video.Read More
ActionSA calls on DA to rejoin former coalition partners to remove Joburg's Amad
Political parties that were in a coalition with DA are calling on the party to put their difference aside and work together to ensure the removal of Johannesburg Mayor, Thapelo Amad.Read More
Eskom buys 15-year-old second-hand generator to rehabilitate Medupi power plant
Energy expert Chris Yelland says that a second-hand generator may have been the more affordable option for Eskom.Read More
Details emerge of man whose body was used to fake Thabo Bester's death
This weekend, police confirmed that after matching DNA tests with his parents, the burnt body in Bester’s cell was indeed that of 31-year-old Tembisa resident, Katlego Mpholo.Read More
77 South Africans stranded in Sudan, confirms Dirco
In a tweet, the department's head of public diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, said that efforts to evacuate South Africans stuck in the country remained a dangerous and risky operation.Read More
ANC open to coalitions with all parties if they are aligned to its principles
During its NEC meeting on Sunday, the ruling party discussed proposals on coalitions where NEC member David Makhura said that though the ANC did not rule out working with other political parties, there were some non-negotiables.Read More
More from Politics
Concerns as ANC calls for Party Funding Act threshold to increase to R500k
Raising the donation declaration threshold is a risk to democracy, says Robyn Pasensie from My Vote Counts.Read More
NPA's first state capture case ends in acquittal
The Bloemfentein High Court dissmissed the National Prosecuting Authority’s first State Capture case to go on trial.Read More
Bantu Holomisa (UDM) proposes a 'single banner opposition party' to unseat ANC
Bantu Holomisa says there isn't a single political party in the opposition benches that can remove the ANC alone.Read More
ActionSA calls on DA to rejoin former coalition partners to remove Joburg's Amad
Political parties that were in a coalition with DA are calling on the party to put their difference aside and work together to ensure the removal of Johannesburg Mayor, Thapelo Amad.Read More
ANC open to coalitions with all parties if they are aligned to its principles
During its NEC meeting on Sunday, the ruling party discussed proposals on coalitions where NEC member David Makhura said that though the ANC did not rule out working with other political parties, there were some non-negotiables.Read More
[LISTEN] E Cape govt fixes up run-down Bulembu Airport for UAE royal arrival
The Eastern Cape government fixed up the Bulembu Airport near Qonce after a R20 million donation from the United Arab Emirates.Read More
The mushrooming of political parties ahead of 2024 general elections
With roughly a year to go before the general elections, new political parties are being launched in the lead-up to the polls.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Another arrest made in Thabo Bester case
All the news you need to know.Read More
Japan's G7 snub for CR, diplomatic tit for tat or sign of serious disapproval?
President Cyril Ramaphosa has pointedly not been invited to the G7 summit taking place in Japan next month - why?Read More