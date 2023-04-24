'Children may end up dying' - NPOs concerned about funding cuts





Bongani Bingwa speaks with Chriselda Bunu, assistant director at Jo'burg Child Welfare and Sue Krawitz, Director of Impilo Child Protection and Adoption Services

The department of social development has reduced funding on which certain NPOs rely

Bunu says this could have dire results for the people they care for

Many NPOs looking after the elderly, children, and persons with disabilities will be facing difficulties as the Gauteng Department of social development is moving funding to other projects.

These organisations are reliant on government funding at it is likely many will have to close their doors.

Krawitz says that they are reliant on the subsidy for their social work posts, which have now been cut by around 61%.

These posts were being funded at around R13 000 a month. We are now down to under R6000 a month. Sue Krawitz, Director - Impilo Child Protection and Adoption Services

Bunu adds that this will have a dire impact on the people that they look after, as well as other vulnerable people.

If we cannot have social workers servicing the community then we are facing a number of children that may end up dying at the hands of their abusers because there will be no one to go in there and ensure that the children are safe. Chriselda Bunu, Assistant Director - Jo'burg Child Welfare

