SA nationals are out of Khartoum and being evacuated from Sudan - Dirco 77 South African nationals are in the process of being evacuated from Sudan after fighting broke out in the capital Khartoum. 24 April 2023 4:53 PM
'Children may end up dying' - NPOs concerned about funding cuts The Gauteng government has decided to cut funding for certain Non-Profit Organisations by R146 million. 24 April 2023 3:05 PM
Concerns as ANC calls for Party Funding Act threshold to increase to R500k Raising the donation declaration threshold is a risk to democracy, says Robyn Pasensie from My Vote Counts. 24 April 2023 2:57 PM
NPA's first state capture case ends in acquittal The Bloemfentein High Court dissmissed the National Prosecuting Authority's first State Capture case to go on trial. 24 April 2023 2:18 PM
Bantu Holomisa (UDM) proposes a 'single banner opposition party' to unseat ANC Bantu Holomisa says there isn't a single political party in the opposition benches that can remove the ANC alone. 24 April 2023 11:50 AM
ActionSA calls on DA to rejoin former coalition partners to remove Joburg's Amad Political parties that were in a coalition with DA are calling on the party to put their difference aside and work together to ens... 24 April 2023 9:41 AM
'Prosecuting doesn't make you wealthy' - Glynnis Breytenbach on her career Glynnis Breytenbach, a former prosecutor for the NPA shares her money secrets and habits with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of Ot... 24 April 2023 8:49 PM
Asus unveils its Zenbook S 13, the 'world's slimmest OLED laptop' The Taiwanese tech manufacturer's Zenbook S 13 OLED is only 1cm thick and weighs only 1 kg. 24 April 2023 8:04 PM
SA may avoid technical recession in Q1 of 2023, thanks to the industrial sector Positive numbers from SA's industrial sector might be enough for the country to avoid a technical recession in the first quarter o... 24 April 2023 7:31 PM
7 air fryer hacks that you need to try Air fryers are quickly becoming everyone's favourite kitchen gadget. 24 April 2023 2:52 PM
[PICS] Rent Dr Nandipha and Thabo Bester's Joburg mansion for R70 000 per month Dr Nandipha Magudumana and Thabo Bester's mansion in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, is back on the market. 24 April 2023 1:18 PM
Netflix password sharing ban 'coming soon' to South Africa Netflix's test ban in some countries proved lucrative. If you use a shared password, get ready to be cut. 24 April 2023 11:24 AM
Arsenal and Man City to slug it out for Premier League title The Gunners were held to a 3rd draw in a row and are now just 5 points clear of City, while the defending champions have 2 games i... 24 April 2023 8:58 PM
'SAFA & PSL relationship is holding South African football back' Safa reported a minimal loss of R2.9m for 2022, but they do expect a financial boost when they announce a new sponsor. 24 April 2023 8:12 PM
Missing French yachtsman safe in Martinique after departing Hout Bay in March The NSRI has confirmed that solo sailor Emmanuel Dailler has arrived safely in Martinique after he set sail from Hout Bay Yacht Cl... 23 April 2023 7:32 PM
Young musician wins R40K in Deal or No Deal SA, enough to buy his dream violin A young violinist Sisa wins R46,020 which he'll use to continue making his music dreams come true. 24 April 2023 2:04 PM
[PICS] Olympic swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker and Joel Smith are engaged! 'We are engaged.' Tatjana Schoenmaker and Joel Smith are tying the knot! 24 April 2023 12:46 PM
'I'm going to miss him very much' - Pieter-Dirk Uys on Dame Edna's passing Pieter-Dirk Uys, best known for his role as Evita Bezuidenhout, reflects on the life and legacy of the late Barry Humphries. 24 April 2023 10:11 AM
Creator of iconic 'Dame Edna', Barry Humphries, dies aged 89 Tributes are pouring in after the death of the Australian comedian whose Dame Edna Everage persona particularly was acclaimed arou... 23 April 2023 5:12 PM
World Earth Day: 'Bringing children into this world is not a good thing anymore' 22 April is World Earth Day, and unfortunately, it's not all sunshine and rainbows. 21 April 2023 2:40 PM
Japan's G7 snub for CR, diplomatic tit for tat or sign of serious disapproval? President Cyril Ramaphosa has pointedly not been invited to the G7 summit taking place in Japan next month - why? 20 April 2023 9:48 PM
77 South Africans stranded in Sudan, confirms Dirco In a tweet, the department's head of public diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, said that efforts to evacuate South Africans stuck in the... 24 April 2023 7:27 AM
S. African trapped in Sudan pleads for evacuation flight as fighting continues Birgitte Davy, who has been working as a human resources specialist in the capital for four year, has been trapped in a compound w... 23 April 2023 5:35 PM
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency Mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 12:07 PM
The mushrooming of political parties ahead of 2024 general elections With roughly a year to go before the general elections, new political parties are being launched in the lead-up to the polls. 21 April 2023 7:37 AM
Is this really my bank or a scammer? 'Banks need to communicate changes better' Some banks have been making clients nervous by implementing changes that haven't been fully communicated when they know we're righ... 20 April 2023 7:12 PM
MANDY WIENER: The silver linings of the Thabo Bester saga There have been weeks of wall-to-wall media coverage of the Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudamana story, but as we reflect on the s... 20 April 2023 6:48 AM
7 air fryer hacks that you need to try

24 April 2023 2:52 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
cooking
cooking hacks
airfryer

Air fryers are quickly becoming everyone’s favourite kitchen gadget.

From making the perfect puff pastries to perfectly cooked crispy chips and golden brown and juicy chicken, air fryers are fast becoming everyone’s favourite kitchen gadget.

If you are one of those people constantly raving about your fabulous air fryer, you might be surprised to know that there’s actually more that you can do than you realise.

Here are seven air fryer hacks that you need in your life:

Revive stale food

When you bite into a biscuit, expecting that satisfying crunch, but find a dense piece of disappointment?

Air fryer to the rescue.

Just a few minutes in the air fryer and an extra few minutes to cool down, you’’ be back to munching down on your favourite sweet baked treat.

This trick can be used to revive dry cereals too!

Revive soft food that’s become hard

Remember that bag of croissants you bought but forgot to reseal?

Don’t throw them away just yet.

To give them that fluffy, buttery inside without drying them out, add a few tablespoons of water to the basin of the air fryer while the croissants are in the basket.

This trick works well for other pastries and breads too.

Collect your drippings

When cooking anything from sausages to chops or even chicken in the air fryer, make sure you save the drippings that collect at the bottom of the basic.

Instead of throwing them away, use them for sauces and gravies – that’s where all the flavour lies.

Use in place of a microwave

While a lot of people only use their air fryers for cooling meals, it can also be used to heat up food.

Whether it's leftover pizza, fries, samoosas or pies, reheat your leftovers in the air fryer and enjoy them a second time.

Use oil

When cooking things like meat and veggies, make sure to use a little bit of oil.

Although air fryers are marketed as oil-less fryers, you can get some of the best cooking done by incorporating a few tablespoons of oil.

Shake your basket

Are you trying to roast vegetables or make a batch of potato wedges, but you can’t quite get the crispy outside layer?

This could be because your basket is overcrowded, you used too much oil, or you did not give your goods a good toss.

Shaking the basket is an especially important step as it helps the food cook evenly as well as forces excess oil to drip through the basket.

Use foil or wax paper

Due to their unique size, air fryers are generally easier to clean but if you would like to save yourself a few extra minutes, line the bottom of your basket with foil or wax paper.

It will help prevent both the basket and basin from getting dirty.


This article first appeared on 947 : 7 air fryer hacks that you need to try




24 April 2023 2:52 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
cooking
cooking hacks
airfryer

