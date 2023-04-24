SA nationals are out of Khartoum and being evacuated from Sudan - Dirco





John Perlman speaks with Clayson Monyela, head of public diplomacy at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco)

An operation to remove South Africans from Sudan has begun

Monyela says he is unable to go into too many details about how the operation has progressed

Monyela says that they are pleased to report that as government they have been able to come up with a plan to get South African nationals and staff at the South African Embassy out of Sudan.

They are en route to one of the neighbouring countries as we speak. Clayson Monyela, Head of Public Diplomacy - Dirco

He says he is unable to go into the details of the operation other than to say they have been able to get them out of Khartoum.

This, as you can imagine, has not been as easy operation because intense fighting is still going on. Clayson Monyela, Head of Public Diplomacy - Dirco

Monyela adds that it is a delicate and dangerous situation, and some countries' convoys trying to evacuate their citizens have come under attack.

Latest update re: Evacuation of SA nationals in #Sudan. Our nationals & embassy staff are on their way out of #Khartoum. I can't disclose the security & logistics of the operation. But they are moving out. We are in constant contact with them. 🙏🏾 ' Clayson Monyela (@ClaysonMonyela) April 24, 2023

He says the airport of Khartoum has become a no-fly zone due to damage to the airport, making it impossible to evacuate people by air.

The reports Dirco has received say that all the intense fighting has been in Khartoum and does not seem to have spread to other parts of the country.

Listen to the interview for more.