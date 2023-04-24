'Prosecuting doesn't make you wealthy' - Glynnis Breytenbach on her career





Bruce Whitfield speaks to Glynnis Breytenbach, former NPA prosecutor and Democratic Alliance MP.

Glynnis Breytenbach spent 26 years as a prosecutor at the National Prosecuting Authority.

She was suspended in 2012, but resigned in 2014 and joined the DA after being reinstated.

Breytenbach now sits on parliament's Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services.

Glynnis Breytenbach has a long, storied history in the fight against crime and corruption in South Africa.

As an aspiring prosecutor, Breytenbach completed her law degree at the University of the Free State in the 1980's, which she funded through student loans, that took the first 12-years of her working life to repay.

She would go on to spend nearly three decades at the NPA before she was suspended in 2012 from her position as a regional head at its Specialised Commercial Crime Unit by acting National Director of Public Prosecutions, Nomgcobo Jiba.

Glynnis Breytenbach testifies at her diciplinary hearing

After being reinstated, Breytenbach resigned and joined the DA in 2014, claiming that her superiors were trying to work her out of the job.

These days, you'll find the feisty and formidable Breytenbach sitting on parliament's Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services, getting to the bottom of issues such as Thabo Bester’s prison escape.

Resigning from the NPA did not benefit her financially, but Breytenbach says she has no regrets about doing so.

The time that I left, the NPA was deeply dysfunctional and I was achieving nothing at all. Glynnis Breytenbach, MP - Democratic Alliance

My first real job was as a prosecutor, and I did that for 26 years. Glynnis Breytenbach, MP - Democratic Alliance

Prosecuting doesn't make you independently wealthy, by any stretch of the imagination. No, I don't have a government pension, When I left, I got very little. The pension In have is the one I will have when I leave parliament. Glynnis Breytenbach, MP - Democratic Alliance

