SA may avoid technical recession in Q1 of 2023, thanks to the industrial sector
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Nicky Weimar, Chief Economist at Nedbank.
-
A technical recession is when two consecutive quarters of negative growth are recorded.
-
Certain sectors however recorded positive growth in the first quarter, despite the economy contracting overall.
-
Industries such as mining, manufacturing and retail recorded positive month-on-month numbers in January.
Given the mounting economic problems South Africa faces at present, it's hard to see any solutions that'll combat it and avoid a recession.
The economy contracted during the fourth quarter of 2022 as loadshedding ramped up as the country's power crisis deepend.
Many will argue that the first quarter of 2023 has been even worse, as rising inflation, coupled with energy problems further depress the economy. So are we on course for a technical recession?
A technical recession is when two consecutive quarters of negative growth are recorded.
Certain sectors however recorded positive growth in the first quarter, despite the economy contracting overall.
But is there a chance that South Africa can avoid a technical recession?
We had this bizarrely positive month-on-month numbers for all your industries, if you're looking at mining, manufacturing. Even electricity production, wholesale, retail, all the way through to motor vehicle sales.Nicky Weimar, Chief Economist - Nedbank
We've got no growth, we're forecasting a stagnant economy, but in theory, that's not a technical recession yet.Nicky Weimar, Chief Economist - Nedbank
If we had to say, 'is this economy in a good condition or in trouble'? It's in trouble, deep trouble.Nicky Weimar, Chief Economist - Nedbank
It's the incredible disruptive and destructive power of having constant, constant power outages.Nicky Weimar, Chief Economist - Nedbank
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SA may avoid technical recession in Q1 of 2023, thanks to the industrial sector
More from Business
'Prosecuting doesn't make you wealthy' - Glynnis Breytenbach on her career
Glynnis Breytenbach, a former prosecutor for the NPA shares her money secrets and habits with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of Other People's Money.Read More
Asus unveils its Zenbook S 13, the ‘world’s slimmest OLED laptop’
The Taiwanese tech manufacturer's Zenbook S 13 OLED is only 1cm thick and weighs only 1 kg.Read More
Worker strikes in the steel and energy sectors could further weaken SA's economy
The National Union of Metalworkers of SA kicked off wage negotiations in the steel and energy sectors in April.Read More
Concerns as ANC calls for Party Funding Act threshold to increase to R500k
Raising the donation declaration threshold is a risk to democracy, says Robyn Pasensie from My Vote Counts.Read More
Elon Musk gives Twitter blue ticks back to celebs who chose not to subscribe
Elon Musk returned blue check marks to celebrity accounts with over a million followers, even if they did not pay.Read More
Property: Sell now, or wait for the economy to improve a bit?
It remains a buyers' market. Kind of. When is the right time to sell your property?Read More
Eskom buys 15-year-old second-hand generator to rehabilitate Medupi power plant
Energy expert Chris Yelland says that a second-hand generator may have been the more affordable option for Eskom.Read More
[WATCH] MyBroadband busts Lay's for selling chips 30% below advertised weight
MyBroadband weighs a bag of Lay's and other treats to see if they live up to their advertised serving size.Read More
Improvement in generation capacity sees Eskom de-escalate power cuts to stage 3
Eskom has de-escalated the rolling power cuts following an improvement in generation capacity.Read More