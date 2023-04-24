'SAFA & PSL relationship is holding South African football back'
The SA Football Association (Safa) held its Indaba and ordinary congress this past weekend without the Premier Soccer League (PSL) present.
Safa reported a minimal loss of R2.9m for 2022, but they do expect a financial boost when they announce a new sponsor.
CEO Tebogo Motlanthe also said that Safa wants to have a closer look at the broadcast options available its current deal with the SABC not generating the required revenue.
Speaking on #MSW, TimesLive Sports Editor, Marc Strydom says the relationship between the two bodies is holding football back.
The Safa CEO said he would be writing a letter to ask for an explanation as the statement released by the league ahead of the conference did not give a valid reason. There is usually over sensitivity on both sides, which is ridiculous because the PSL and SAFA should work together but they go at each other like opposition political parties. It’s part of why our football continues to backwards.Marc Strydom - TimesLive Sports Editor
Watch below for the full interview with Marc Strydom:
This article first appeared on 947 : 'SAFA & PSL relationship is holding South African football back'
