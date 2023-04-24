'SAFA & PSL relationship is holding South African football back'

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA nationals are out of Khartoum and being evacuated from Sudan - Dirco 77 South African nationals are in the process of being evacuated from Sudan after fighting broke out in the capital Khartoum. 24 April 2023 4:53 PM
'Children may end up dying' - NPOs concerned about funding cuts The Gauteng government has decided to cut funding for certain Non-Profit Organisations by R146 million. 24 April 2023 3:05 PM
Concerns as ANC calls for Party Funding Act threshold to increase to R500k Raising the donation declaration threshold is a risk to democracy, says Robyn Pasensie from My Vote Counts. 24 April 2023 2:57 PM
View all Local
NPA's first state capture case ends in acquittal The Bloemfentein High Court dissmissed the National Prosecuting Authority’s first State Capture case to go on trial. 24 April 2023 2:18 PM
Bantu Holomisa (UDM) proposes a 'single banner opposition party' to unseat ANC Bantu Holomisa says there isn't a single political party in the opposition benches that can remove the ANC alone. 24 April 2023 11:50 AM
ActionSA calls on DA to rejoin former coalition partners to remove Joburg's Amad Political parties that were in a coalition with DA are calling on the party to put their difference aside and work together to ens... 24 April 2023 9:41 AM
View all Politics
'Prosecuting doesn't make you wealthy' - Glynnis Breytenbach on her career Glynnis Breytenbach, a former prosecutor for the NPA shares her money secrets and habits with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of Ot... 24 April 2023 8:49 PM
Asus unveils its Zenbook S 13, the ‘world’s slimmest OLED laptop’ The Taiwanese tech manufacturer's Zenbook S 13 OLED is only 1cm thick and weighs only 1 kg. 24 April 2023 8:04 PM
SA may avoid technical recession in Q1 of 2023, thanks to the industrial sector Positive numbers from SA's industrial sector might be enough for the country to avoid a technical recession in the first quarter o... 24 April 2023 7:31 PM
View all Business
7 air fryer hacks that you need to try Air fryers are quickly becoming everyone’s favourite kitchen gadget. 24 April 2023 2:52 PM
[PICS] Rent Dr Nandipha and Thabo Bester’s Joburg mansion for R70 000 per month Dr Nandipha Magudumana and Thabo Bester’s mansion in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, is back on the market. 24 April 2023 1:18 PM
Netflix password sharing ban 'coming soon' to South Africa Netflix's test ban in some countries proved lucrative. If you use a shared password, get ready to be cut. 24 April 2023 11:24 AM
View all Lifestyle
Arsenal and Man City to slug it out for Premier League title The Gunners were held to a 3rd draw in a row and are now just 5 points clear of City, while the defending champions have 2 games i... 24 April 2023 8:58 PM
'SAFA & PSL relationship is holding South African football back' Safa reported a minimal loss of R2.9m for 2022, but they do expect a financial boost when they announce a new sponsor. 24 April 2023 8:12 PM
Missing French yachtsman safe in Martinique after departing Hout Bay in March The NSRI has confirmed that solo sailor Emmanuel Dailler has arrived safely in Martinique after he set sail from Hout Bay Yacht Cl... 23 April 2023 7:32 PM
View all Sport
Young musician wins R40K in Deal or No Deal SA, enough to buy his dream violin A young violinist Sisa wins R46,020 which he'll use to continue making his music dreams come true. 24 April 2023 2:04 PM
[PICS] Olympic swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker and Joel Smith are engaged! 'We are engaged.' Tatjana Schoenmaker and Joel Smith are tying the knot! 24 April 2023 12:46 PM
'I'm going to miss him very much' - Pieter-Dirk Uys on Dame Edna's passing Pieter-Dirk Uys, best known for his role as Evita Bezuidenhout, reflects on the life and legacy of the late Barry Humphries. 24 April 2023 10:11 AM
View all Entertainment
Creator of iconic 'Dame Edna', Barry Humphries, dies aged 89 Tributes are pouring in after the death of the Australian comedian whose Dame Edna Everage persona particularly was acclaimed arou... 23 April 2023 5:12 PM
World Earth Day: 'Bringing children into this world is not a good thing anymore' 22 April is World Earth Day, and unfortunately, it's not all sunshine and rainbows. 21 April 2023 2:40 PM
Japan's G7 snub for CR, diplomatic tit for tat or sign of serious disapproval? President Cyril Ramaphosa has pointedly not been invited to the G7 summit taking place in Japan next month - why? 20 April 2023 9:48 PM
View all World
77 South Africans stranded in Sudan, confirms Dirco In a tweet, the department's head of public diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, said that efforts to evacuate South Africans stuck in the... 24 April 2023 7:27 AM
S. African trapped in Sudan pleads for evacuation flight as fighting continues Birgitte Davy, who has been working as a human resources specialist in the capital for four year, has been trapped in a compound w... 23 April 2023 5:35 PM
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency Mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 12:07 PM
View all Africa
The mushrooming of political parties ahead of 2024 general elections With roughly a year to go before the general elections, new political parties are being launched in the lead-up to the polls. 21 April 2023 7:37 AM
Is this really my bank or a scammer? 'Banks need to communicate changes better' Some banks have been making clients nervous by implementing changes that haven't been fully communicated when they know we're righ... 20 April 2023 7:12 PM
MANDY WIENER: The silver linings of the Thabo Bester saga There have been weeks of wall-to-wall media coverage of the Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudamana story, but as we reflect on the s... 20 April 2023 6:48 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

'SAFA & PSL relationship is holding South African football back'

24 April 2023 8:12 PM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Premier Soccer League
South African Football Association Safa
Tebogo Motlanthe
#MSW

Safa reported a minimal loss of R2.9m for 2022, but they do expect a financial boost when they announce a new sponsor.

The SA Football Association (Safa) held its Indaba and ordinary congress this past weekend without the Premier Soccer League (PSL) present.

Safa reported a minimal loss of R2.9m for 2022, but they do expect a financial boost when they announce a new sponsor.

CEO Tebogo Motlanthe also said that Safa wants to have a closer look at the broadcast options available its current deal with the SABC not generating the required revenue.

Speaking on #MSW, TimesLive Sports Editor, Marc Strydom says the relationship between the two bodies is holding football back.

tebogo-2jpg

The Safa CEO said he would be writing a letter to ask for an explanation as the statement released by the league ahead of the conference did not give a valid reason. There is usually over sensitivity on both sides, which is ridiculous because the PSL and SAFA should work together but they go at each other like opposition political parties. It’s part of why our football continues to backwards.

Marc Strydom - TimesLive Sports Editor

Watch below for the full interview with Marc Strydom:


This article first appeared on 947 : 'SAFA & PSL relationship is holding South African football back'




24 April 2023 8:12 PM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Premier Soccer League
South African Football Association Safa
Tebogo Motlanthe
#MSW

More from Sport

Manchester City players celebrate a goal against Arsenal during their English Premier League match on 15 February 2023. Picture: @ManCity/Twitter

Arsenal and Man City to slug it out for Premier League title

24 April 2023 8:58 PM

The Gunners were held to a 3rd draw in a row and are now just 5 points clear of City, while the defending champions have 2 games in hand on their rivals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of French solo yachtsman Emmanuel Dailler: National Sea Rescue Institute

Missing French yachtsman safe in Martinique after departing Hout Bay in March

23 April 2023 7:32 PM

The NSRI has confirmed that solo sailor Emmanuel Dailler has arrived safely in Martinique after he set sail from Hout Bay Yacht Club on 2 March.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Monster Jam South Africa video taken at the DHL Stadium - Facebook @MonsterJam

Monster Jam TAKES OFF in Cape Town - catch some of the action

23 April 2023 6:48 PM

Monster Jam South Africa attracted huge crowds in Cape Town. The event roars into Joburg next, and then Durban.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dan "Dance" Malesela celebrated as he reflects on coaching and playing career

21 April 2023 7:50 PM

The 57-year-old has been without a club since departing Marumo Gallants earlier this year and says there are some clubs that find it difficult to employ him.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Football in SA is not where we expect it to be' - SAFA CEO, Tebogo Motlanthe

20 April 2023 7:47 PM

The football governing body has come under intense scrutiny over the last few months with public sentiment mostly negative when it comes to governance and implementation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sekhukhune United's Kamohelo Mokotjo opens up about his journey in football

19 April 2023 7:53 PM

In a wide ranging interview on #MSW, Mokotjo spoke about the links with Chiefs, his lack of Bafana Bafana caps and what he thinks needs to happen in South African football.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] A dream come true for MASCOT as Arsenal players sign her shirt

19 April 2023 1:18 PM

The mascot's father says that she had a lovely time when the coach and players signed the shirt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coach Duncan Crowie names SA squad for U17 AFCON tournament in Algeria

18 April 2023 8:22 PM

Amajimbos are in Group B with Morocco, Nigeria and Zambia. The U17 Africa Cup of Nations will be played between 29 April and 19 May 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Welcome to Manchester City Picture: 123rf

'Man City are unstoppable at the moment' - Joe Crann, football writer

17 April 2023 8:13 PM

The Gunners squandered a 2-0 lead against West Ham on Sunday and ended up drawing the match 2-2, giving Manchester City the upper hand in the English Premier League title race.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker. Picture: Ayanda Felem/EWN

'We must be at our best to reach the Nedbank Cup final' - Steve Barker

17 April 2023 7:53 PM

Stellenbosch FC beat Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 in the quarterfinals to eliminate the defending champions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

Arsenal and Man City to slug it out for Premier League title

25 April 2023 12:58 AM

The day that was: Bester’s murdered body-double identified, rubber bullets fired

25 April 2023 12:55 AM

'SAFA & PSL relationship is holding South African football back'

25 April 2023 12:12 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA