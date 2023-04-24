Asus unveils its Zenbook S 13, the ‘world’s slimmest OLED laptop’
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios.
-
Asus debut the refreshed the Zenbook S 13 OLED at it's 'Thincredible' event.
-
Five devices were unveiled at the virtual launch event, but only two of those will be available in South Africa.
-
The Zenbook S 13 OLED is a smaller, thinner, and lighter version of the other models.
The 'refreshed' Zenbook S 13 OLED was recently unveiled by Taiwanese tech maker, Asus, at its aptly titled, 'Thincredible' event.
Dubbed the ‘world’s slimmest OLED laptop’ the Zenbook S 13 OLED is only 1cm thick and weighs only 1 kg.
It comes with a 13th-gen Intel Core i7 processor and Intel’s Evo certification.
The Intel chip is paired with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM, a 1TB NVMe SSD, and is powered by a 63Wh battery.
According to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff studios, there's nothing new about this device, as it's already been out for some time.
It's the fact that its the ‘world’s slimmest OLED laptop’ that makes this device extra-special.
Give it a turn. How do you like what you see on our NEW ultraportable #Zenbook S 13 OLED?' ASUS (@ASUS) April 24, 2023
What’s your ideal ultraportable laptop like? Tell us in the comments. 😉 👉Learn more: https://t.co/e6NPyOy7yR@intel #intelevo #ASUS #ASUSLaunchEvent #Thincredible pic.twitter.com/tGTJgh9YLX
This Zenbook S 13 OLED is really a thing of wonder.Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios
It weighs 1kg and is only 1cm thick. That is astounding engineering to make something this powerful.Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios
This thing is a machine of beauty, it'll give you very long battery life. It's got a great resolution...the screen is just beautiful.Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios
