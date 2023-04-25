ANC backs Electricity Minister Ramokgopa's power plan
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has thrown its weight behind Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa's power plan.
The party's national executive committee (NEC) has resolved to extend the lifespan of Eskom's coal-powered stations.
The plan includes the decommissioning of some power plants, while still honouring South Africa's commitments to climate change.
• SA should delay decommissioning of old power stations, proposes Ramokgopa
• Eskom denies claims that power cuts exceeded stage 6
• Energy experts divided on electricity minister Ramokgopa's performance to date
• Ramokgopa warns SA to brace for 'an exceptionally difficult winter'
Delivering the closing remarks at the party's four-day national executive committee meeting on Monday, Ramaphosa said that the governing party was committed to ending load shedding in the shortest possible time.
A week ago, Ramokgopa presented his plan to Cabinet, but it was referred to the energy crisis committee for processing.
But it appears that the ANC's highest decision-making body between conferences, the national executive committee, believes that this plan could the solution to the country's energy crisis.
Party president, Cyril Ramaphosa, said that this plan would be implemented in a way that did not affect the country's commitments to clean energy.
"The manner in which these commitments are implemented, must not compromise our national interests such as energy security. As we prioritise load shedding, we will need to revisit our decommissioning schedule to balance energy security and our climate commitments."
Ramaphosa said that the approach of the governing party is nothing new and has been used by other countries when faced with similar electricity generation issues.
