



JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg residents woke up without a mayor once again: Thapelo Amad has stepped down as the city's number one citizen.

Amad's resignation was announced by African National Congress (ANC) provincial chairperson Panyaza Lesufi on Monday night.

This came on the eve of a motion of no confidence by ActionSA against Amad and Speaker Colleen Makhubele, due to be debated in council.

Not even 100 days in office, but Amad insisted he ran his race and that there were achievements he could be proud of during his short stint as mayor of Johannesburg.

The little-known Al Jama-ah councillor went from one embarrassing episode to the next at the helm of one of Africa’s largest economies.

Amad said that his decision to step down had nothing to do with the public outcry over his mayorship.

This was despite continuous calls for him to resign, with many expressing a lack of faith in his ability to lead the city.

However, he said that his exit didn’t mean the end of his career.

“This wasn’t about me, it wasn’t about myself - it is for the bigger cause. The collective is here, I am still part of this team. It doesn’t mean I will be ostracised after my resignation - I am part of the team.”

While the ANC and its government of local unity is yet to announce its preferred replacement, Eyewitness News understands that the other Al Jama-ah councillor is a contender.

Insiders said that the bigger parties wanted to keep someone pliable at the helm.

This article first appeared on EWN : 'It is for the bigger cause': Amad on stepping down as Joburg mayor