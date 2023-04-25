ActionSA welcomes resignation of Thapelo Amad as Joburg mayor
JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA said it welcomes the overdue resignation of what it called the African National Congress (ANC)-Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) puppet, Johannesburg mayor, Thapelo Amad.
The party said it hopes this would now open the door to a stable coalition that could oust the ANC-EFF in the city.
READ MORE:
-
'It is for the bigger cause': Amad on stepping down as Joburg mayor
-
Joburg ActionSA submits motion of no confidence against speaker and mayor
-
DA must put aside differences to help achieve common goal in Joburg - ActionSA
Meanwhile, City of Johannesburg Speaker Colleen Makhubele said that Amad achieved a great deal during his tenure, albeit a rather short one.
“The mayor, here, can count the many things that have been done right in the city under his leadership and as the legislature that has oversight on that process, we are quite pleased and amazed at how fast they have moved to clean the streets, to clear potholes, open clinics, and also to address issues of economic development.”
This article first appeared on EWN : ActionSA welcomes resignation of Thapelo Amad as Joburg mayor
More from Politics
[LISTEN] 'You are talking RUBBISH! Thapelo Amad was the best mayor since 2016!'
Ganief Hendricks, founder and leader of Al Jama-A, responds to the resignation of Thapelo Amad as Johannesburg mayor.Read More
'It is for the bigger cause': Amad on stepping down as Joburg mayor
Less than 100 days in office, Thapelo Amad's resignation as Johannesburg's mayor was announced by ANC provincial chairperson Panyaza Lesufi on Monday night.Read More
ANC backs Electricity Minister Ramokgopa's power plan
Party president, Cyril Ramaphosa, said that this plan would be implemented in a way that did not affect the country's commitments to clean energy.Read More
'Children may end up dying' - NPOs concerned about funding cuts
The Gauteng government has decided to cut funding for certain Non-Profit Organisations by R146 million.Read More
Concerns as ANC calls for Party Funding Act threshold to increase to R500k
Raising the donation declaration threshold is a risk to democracy, says Robyn Pasensie from My Vote Counts.Read More
NPA's first state capture case ends in acquittal
The Bloemfentein High Court dissmissed the National Prosecuting Authority’s first State Capture case to go on trial.Read More
Bantu Holomisa (UDM) proposes a 'single banner opposition party' to unseat ANC
Bantu Holomisa says there isn't a single political party in the opposition benches that can remove the ANC alone.Read More
ActionSA calls on DA to rejoin former coalition partners to remove Joburg's Amad
Political parties that were in a coalition with DA are calling on the party to put their difference aside and work together to ensure the removal of Johannesburg Mayor, Thapelo Amad.Read More
ANC open to coalitions with all parties if they are aligned to its principles
During its NEC meeting on Sunday, the ruling party discussed proposals on coalitions where NEC member David Makhura said that though the ANC did not rule out working with other political parties, there were some non-negotiables.Read More
More from Local
[LISTEN] 'You are talking RUBBISH! Thapelo Amad was the best mayor since 2016!'
Ganief Hendricks, founder and leader of Al Jama-A, responds to the resignation of Thapelo Amad as Johannesburg mayor.Read More
South Africa records 960 measles cases: 'It's a killer. Much worse than Covid'
Measles is so much worse than Covid could ever be, says Mignan McCullough, Head of the SA Paediatrics Association.Read More
Gerhard Ackerman's crimes could have been prevented, says mother of victim
Before Ackerman was charged and tried for pimping teenage boys to adult men, he was charged with four counts of sexual assault for allegedly forcing an 11-year-old to touch his private parts at the Morningside Country Club in 2018.Read More
NPA expects more prosecutions to follow in Ackerman sex trafficking case
On Monday, Gerhard Ackerman was convicted of over 700 counts of rape, sex trafficking, attempted murder and the creation and distribution of child pornography.Read More
'It is for the bigger cause': Amad on stepping down as Joburg mayor
Less than 100 days in office, Thapelo Amad's resignation as Johannesburg's mayor was announced by ANC provincial chairperson Panyaza Lesufi on Monday night.Read More
ANC backs Electricity Minister Ramokgopa's power plan
Party president, Cyril Ramaphosa, said that this plan would be implemented in a way that did not affect the country's commitments to clean energy.Read More
SA nationals are out of Khartoum and being evacuated from Sudan - Dirco
77 South African nationals are in the process of being evacuated from Sudan after fighting broke out in the capital Khartoum.Read More
'Children may end up dying' - NPOs concerned about funding cuts
The Gauteng government has decided to cut funding for certain Non-Profit Organisations by R146 million.Read More
Concerns as ANC calls for Party Funding Act threshold to increase to R500k
Raising the donation declaration threshold is a risk to democracy, says Robyn Pasensie from My Vote Counts.Read More