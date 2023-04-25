



Lester Kiewit interviews Prof Mignan McCullough, Head of the SA Paediatrics Association.

In early April, the National Health Department declared measles outbreaks in all nine provinces

According to UNICEF, 67 million children worldwide are unvaccinated

The number of measles cases is rising

UNICEF estimates that 67 million children worldwide are unvaccinated against measles.

South Africa recorded 960 cases so far this year, a great cause for concern, says McCullough.

Image: Western Cape Government

RELATED: Measles outbreak declared in Cape Metro, vaccination campaign underway

Within the past month, catch-up vaccines have been rolled out for kids between the ages of 16 months old and 15 years old.

The measles outbreak currently affects:

Five-year-olds to nine-year-olds: 43%

One-year-olds to four-year-olds: 24%

10-year-olds to 14-year-olds: 20%

RELATED: (MEASLES UPDATE) Kids between 6 months and 15 years to receive extra vaccine

McCullough is encouraging parents to have their kids vaccinated as soon as possible.

Measles is so much worse than Covid could ever be. Prof Mignan McCullough, Head – SA Paediatrics Association

Measles is a worry for us; it's a killer. Prof Mignan McCullough, Head – SA Paediatrics Association

We really need to consider that there is a prime and tested vaccine and we need to try and get everybody vaccinated. Prof Mignan McCullough, Head – SA Paediatrics Association

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : South Africa records 960 measles cases: 'It's a killer. Much worse than Covid'