South Africa records 960 measles cases: 'It's a killer. Much worse than Covid'
Lester Kiewit interviews Prof Mignan McCullough, Head of the SA Paediatrics Association.
- In early April, the National Health Department declared measles outbreaks in all nine provinces
- According to UNICEF, 67 million children worldwide are unvaccinated
- The number of measles cases is rising
UNICEF estimates that 67 million children worldwide are unvaccinated against measles.
South Africa recorded 960 cases so far this year, a great cause for concern, says McCullough.
Within the past month, catch-up vaccines have been rolled out for kids between the ages of 16 months old and 15 years old.
The measles outbreak currently affects:
- Five-year-olds to nine-year-olds: 43%
- One-year-olds to four-year-olds: 24%
- 10-year-olds to 14-year-olds: 20%
McCullough is encouraging parents to have their kids vaccinated as soon as possible.
Measles is so much worse than Covid could ever be.Prof Mignan McCullough, Head – SA Paediatrics Association
Measles is a worry for us; it's a killer.Prof Mignan McCullough, Head – SA Paediatrics Association
We really need to consider that there is a prime and tested vaccine and we need to try and get everybody vaccinated.Prof Mignan McCullough, Head – SA Paediatrics Association
Source : https://www.westerncape.gov.za/service/immunisation
