



If you didn't know, Alfredo (hence, the nickname, Al) James Pacino is an Academy Award-winning Italian-American actor, considered one of the greatest and most influential ones of the 20th century.

Today, Al Pacino turns 83 years old and so we celebrate his most iconic on-screen moments.

1) The Godfather (1, 2 and 3)

Who can forget the magnificent, Michael Corleone? Pacino played this role like he was born for it.

The actor was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in The Godfather in 1973, and then again in 1975 for Best Actor at the Academy Awards.

2) Scarface

In this one, Pacino delivered an award-winning performance that made him the recipient of a Golden Globe and Academy Award.

Of course, the iconic line 'Say hello to my little friend' was born because of this film.

3) House of Gucci

Pacino played Aldo Gucci in the 2021 film, acting alongside Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Lady Gaga and Jeremy Irons.

He was nominated for a SAG Award for his performance.

4) Donnie Brasco (1997)

Based on the 1988 non-fiction book, Donnie Brasco: My Undercover Life in the Mafia - Al Pacino (or Lefty Ruggiero in this one) starred alongside Johnny Depp for this one to expose the Bonanno crime family.

5) Any Given Sunday (1999)

From mafia bosses to playing a football coach, Pacino joined a star-studded ensemble cast including Jamie Foxx, Cameron Diaz, Dennis Quaid, LL Cool J and Charlton Heston.

Of course, there are many more iconic Al Pacino films and moments but if we had to list them all, we'd be here all day!

Here's to 83 years of awesome!

This article first appeared on KFM : Happy 83rd birthday to everyone's favourite godfather, Al Pacino!