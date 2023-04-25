[LISTEN] What is a 'virtual bank card' and why is it better than a physical one?
Listen to John Maytham's chat with journalist Andrew Thompson about choosing to use virtual bank cards over physical ones.
Thompson says:
• Both physical and virtual cards are useful but at times one can be more beneficial than the other
• The future of South Africa seems to be contactless and cardless payments
A virtual bank card is identical to a physical card in every way except when it comes to having a physical card to swipe or insert at checkout.
Virtual cards are almost always linked to your normal bank account and details. So, you can have a physical card and a virtual one on your phone/banking app with the same details.
To purchase something online with your virtual card, you'll need to fill in your CVV number, and the card expiration date and enter a one-time pin (OTP) as a safety and security feature.
Thompson says virtual cards have benefits such as:
• You don't have to pay for card delivery/stand in bank queues. You can re-issue expired cards on the bank's app
• It's safe and secure and can be controlled via your bank's app through passwords and various identification verification steps that are specific to your bank
• Each bank's virtual card offerings and security options differ so get familiar with yours if you're considering getting a virtual card
The future will almost certainly do away with having to go to the bank and queue for a physical card. I think if you want to be ahead of the curve... it's useful to have a virtual card if your bank allows it.Andrew Thompson, Journalist - Business Insider
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on KFM : [LISTEN] What is a 'virtual bank card' and why is it better than a physical one?
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_33975857_man-holding-a-credit-card-and-typing-on-line-shopping-on-the-internet-using-a-laptop.html
More from MyMoney Online
Property: Sell now, or wait for the economy to improve a bit?
It remains a buyers' market. Kind of. When is the right time to sell your property?Read More
Need cash? Get a personal loan! But first check out these dos and don'ts
With the uptake of personal loans, it is important not to get caught up in a debt trap.Read More
Tips and tricks for FINANCING ROOFTOP SOLAR and other alternative energy sources
Tap into your savings or take out a loan? Neesa Moodley (Personal Finance Editor at Daily Maverick) is here to help.Read More
Savings tips for young people who believe they don't earn enough to save
When you start earning an income it can be very hard to save, but it is a good habit to start from early on.Read More
[LISTEN] Black Tax: Is it a burden or ubuntu? How to handle it like a Pro...
Black tax is not so much about money as it is about boundaries.Read More
Victim of crime? When your bank MUST reimburse your loss
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares insights from a conversation she had with the ombud for banking.Read More
Fuel price woes continue with another MASSIVE hike set for March
Motorists will have to stretch those rands even further as the petrol price is set to increase by R1.27 a litre from 1 March.Read More
Middleclass South Africa is too poor for university, too rich for funding
Lester Kiewit interviews students Emile and Zeta who have resorted to crowdfunding because they don't qualify for NSFAS.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Finance Minister Godongwana delivers his 2023 Budget Speech
Watch the live stream here from 2pm and catch Refilwe Moloto as she delves into the speech.Read More