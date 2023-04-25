[LISTEN] What is a 'virtual bank card' and why is it better than a physical one?





Listen to John Maytham's chat with journalist Andrew Thompson about choosing to use virtual bank cards over physical ones.

Thompson says:

• Both physical and virtual cards are useful but at times one can be more beneficial than the other

• The future of South Africa seems to be contactless and cardless payments

A virtual bank card is identical to a physical card in every way except when it comes to having a physical card to swipe or insert at checkout.

Virtual cards are almost always linked to your normal bank account and details. So, you can have a physical card and a virtual one on your phone/banking app with the same details.

To purchase something online with your virtual card, you'll need to fill in your CVV number, and the card expiration date and enter a one-time pin (OTP) as a safety and security feature.

Thompson says virtual cards have benefits such as:

• You don't have to pay for card delivery/stand in bank queues. You can re-issue expired cards on the bank's app

• It's safe and secure and can be controlled via your bank's app through passwords and various identification verification steps that are specific to your bank

• Each bank's virtual card offerings and security options differ so get familiar with yours if you're considering getting a virtual card

The future will almost certainly do away with having to go to the bank and queue for a physical card. I think if you want to be ahead of the curve... it's useful to have a virtual card if your bank allows it. Andrew Thompson, Journalist - Business Insider

