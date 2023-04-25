Streaming issues? Report here
25 April 2023 9:49 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Banking
Personal finance

John Maytham chats to journalist Andrew Thompson about whether a physical bank card is 'better' than a virtual one.

Listen to John Maytham's chat with journalist Andrew Thompson about choosing to use virtual bank cards over physical ones.

Thompson says:

• Both physical and virtual cards are useful but at times one can be more beneficial than the other

• The future of South Africa seems to be contactless and cardless payments

A virtual bank card is identical to a physical card in every way except when it comes to having a physical card to swipe or insert at checkout.

Virtual cards are almost always linked to your normal bank account and details. So, you can have a physical card and a virtual one on your phone/banking app with the same details.

To purchase something online with your virtual card, you'll need to fill in your CVV number, and the card expiration date and enter a one-time pin (OTP) as a safety and security feature.

Thompson says virtual cards have benefits such as:

You don't have to pay for card delivery/stand in bank queues. You can re-issue expired cards on the bank's app

It's safe and secure and can be controlled via your bank's app through passwords and various identification verification steps that are specific to your bank

Each bank's virtual card offerings and security options differ so get familiar with yours if you're considering getting a virtual card

The future will almost certainly do away with having to go to the bank and queue for a physical card. I think if you want to be ahead of the curve... it's useful to have a virtual card if your bank allows it.

Andrew Thompson, Journalist - Business Insider

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on KFM : [LISTEN] What is a 'virtual bank card' and why is it better than a physical one?




