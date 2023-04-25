[WATCH] Kate Middleton’s secret trick for positioning herself in photos
Not quite getting the right angles in your photographs? Kate Middleton has just the hack for you!
A video of her fancy footwork in which she subtly repositions herself while posing for a picture is going viral.
Middleton stands for a photo with Mary, Crown Princess of Demark and Queen Margrethe II of Demark.
She effortlessly shuffles sideways despite wearing high heels.
I’m crying I never noticed this before 😭 pic.twitter.com/KXvuxCPk86' Aimee🌷 (@CambridgeAimee) April 23, 2023
Many social media users found the Princess’ behavior both adorable and incredibly relatable.
😂😂😂😂 oh my goodness. I’ve watched this far too many times. She is just so relatable' It’s me, Zee! (@ZebraZeeNRL) April 23, 2023
Catherine is the cutest Princess ever🥰 I love her 😍🥰🥰💖💖 pic.twitter.com/ULmhQiQSyc' who (@clari_rl_) April 23, 2023
Why is this so adorable and relatable?!' Sasha 🧣🧁 (@Saucydragonfly) April 24, 2023
This article first appeared on 947 : [WATCH] Kate Middleton’s secret trick for positioning herself in photos
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_64566452_the-duchess-of-cambridge.html
