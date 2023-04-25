[WATCH] Kate Middleton’s secret trick for positioning herself in photos





Not quite getting the right angles in your photographs? Kate Middleton has just the hack for you!

A video of her fancy footwork in which she subtly repositions herself while posing for a picture is going viral.

Middleton stands for a photo with Mary, Crown Princess of Demark and Queen Margrethe II of Demark.

She effortlessly shuffles sideways despite wearing high heels.

I’m crying I never noticed this before 😭 pic.twitter.com/KXvuxCPk86 ' Aimee🌷 (@CambridgeAimee) April 23, 2023

Many social media users found the Princess’ behavior both adorable and incredibly relatable.

😂😂😂😂 oh my goodness. I’ve watched this far too many times. She is just so relatable ' It’s me, Zee! (@ZebraZeeNRL) April 23, 2023

Catherine is the cutest Princess ever🥰 I love her 😍🥰🥰💖💖 pic.twitter.com/ULmhQiQSyc ' who (@clari_rl_) April 23, 2023

Why is this so adorable and relatable?! ' Sasha 🧣🧁 (@Saucydragonfly) April 24, 2023

