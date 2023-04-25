[LISTEN] 'You are talking RUBBISH! Thapelo Amad was the best mayor since 2016!'





Bongani Bingwa interviews Ganief Hendricks, founder and leader of Al Jama-A.

On Monday, Thapelo Amad stepped down as the Mayor of Johannesburg, just short of 100 days after being elected into office.

Joburg Mayor Thapelo Amad at a media briefing about the water supply challenges in Gauteng on 26 March 2023. Picture: Twitter/@CityofJoburgZA

RELATED: Who is the new Johannesburg mayor, Thapelo Amad?

Ganief Hendricks, founder and leader of Al Jama-A (Amad's party), defends his decision to step down.

Hendricks says it's a lie that Amad is unsuited as mayor, adding that he has done a 'fantastic' job during his short term.

I don't know where this narrative comes from... Ganief Hendricks, founder and leader – Al Jama-A

In the interview, Bingwa points out that Amad does not have even basic knowledge of how a council operates, eliciting an angry response from Hendricks.

You are talking rubbish! Amad is a fantastic mayor, he did a good job! Ganief Hendricks, founder and leader – Al Jama-A

Media people mustn't become politicians. Ganief Hendricks, founder and leader – Al Jama-A

Amad is the best mayor since 2016. Ganief Hendricks, founder and leader – Al Jama-A

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.