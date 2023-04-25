



JOHANNESBURG - Convicted child sex trafficker and rapist Gerhard Ackerman will continue to stand trial for more sex assault charges, this time in the Alexandra Magistrates Court.

On Monday, Ackerman was found guilty of over 700 counts of rape, sex trafficking, exploitation of minors, attempted murder and the creation and distribution of child porn.

He ran a child rape ring in Johannesburg with prominent human rights lawyer, Paul Kennedy, in which teenage boys were sexually exploited, linked with adult men who would perform lewed sexual acts on them for a fee.

Kennedy died by suicide while out on bail last year.

Before Ackerman was charged and tried for pimping teenage boys to adult men, he was charged with four counts of sexual assault for allegedly forcing an 11-year-old to touch his private parts at the Morningside Country Club in 2018.

He was released on R5,000 bail just days after his arrest and it was while he was out on bail that he went on to sexually exploit several teenage boys, crimes that he has now been convicted of.

The victim’s mother told Eyewitness News that the child rape ring that resulted in the violation of many boys could have been prevented.

"I mean I had Ackerman arrested five years ago and had somebody actually reacted to that whole situation, none of this would have happened. And those poor kids that got affected would not have been affected, but they did nothing about it and that's what kills me."

She said that while her son was relieved that Ackerman has finally been convicted for some of his crimes, she still wants justice in their case.

Ackerman is due back in the Alexandra Magistrates Court next month for the ongoing sexual assault case and he will return to the high court in July for pre-sentencing in the child rape ring trial.

This article first appeared on EWN : Gerhard Ackerman's crimes could have been prevented, says mother of victim