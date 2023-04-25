Gerhard Ackerman's crimes could have been prevented, says mother of victim
JOHANNESBURG - Convicted child sex trafficker and rapist Gerhard Ackerman will continue to stand trial for more sex assault charges, this time in the Alexandra Magistrates Court.
On Monday, Ackerman was found guilty of over 700 counts of rape, sex trafficking, exploitation of minors, attempted murder and the creation and distribution of child porn.
He ran a child rape ring in Johannesburg with prominent human rights lawyer, Paul Kennedy, in which teenage boys were sexually exploited, linked with adult men who would perform lewed sexual acts on them for a fee.
Kennedy died by suicide while out on bail last year.
Before Ackerman was charged and tried for pimping teenage boys to adult men, he was charged with four counts of sexual assault for allegedly forcing an 11-year-old to touch his private parts at the Morningside Country Club in 2018.
He was released on R5,000 bail just days after his arrest and it was while he was out on bail that he went on to sexually exploit several teenage boys, crimes that he has now been convicted of.
The victim’s mother told Eyewitness News that the child rape ring that resulted in the violation of many boys could have been prevented.
"I mean I had Ackerman arrested five years ago and had somebody actually reacted to that whole situation, none of this would have happened. And those poor kids that got affected would not have been affected, but they did nothing about it and that's what kills me."
She said that while her son was relieved that Ackerman has finally been convicted for some of his crimes, she still wants justice in their case.
Ackerman is due back in the Alexandra Magistrates Court next month for the ongoing sexual assault case and he will return to the high court in July for pre-sentencing in the child rape ring trial.
This article first appeared on EWN : Gerhard Ackerman's crimes could have been prevented, says mother of victim
Source : Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News
More from Local
[LISTEN] 'You are talking RUBBISH! Thapelo Amad was the best mayor since 2016!'
Ganief Hendricks, founder and leader of Al Jama-A, responds to the resignation of Thapelo Amad as Johannesburg mayor.Read More
South Africa records 960 measles cases: 'It's a killer. Much worse than Covid'
Measles is so much worse than Covid could ever be, says Mignan McCullough, Head of the SA Paediatrics Association.Read More
ActionSA welcomes resignation of Thapelo Amad as Joburg mayor
The party said it hoped that the long overdue resignation would now open the door to a stable coalition that could oust the ANC-EFF in the city.Read More
NPA expects more prosecutions to follow in Ackerman sex trafficking case
On Monday, Gerhard Ackerman was convicted of over 700 counts of rape, sex trafficking, attempted murder and the creation and distribution of child pornography.Read More
'It is for the bigger cause': Amad on stepping down as Joburg mayor
Less than 100 days in office, Thapelo Amad's resignation as Johannesburg's mayor was announced by ANC provincial chairperson Panyaza Lesufi on Monday night.Read More
ANC backs Electricity Minister Ramokgopa's power plan
Party president, Cyril Ramaphosa, said that this plan would be implemented in a way that did not affect the country's commitments to clean energy.Read More
SA nationals are out of Khartoum and being evacuated from Sudan - Dirco
77 South African nationals are in the process of being evacuated from Sudan after fighting broke out in the capital Khartoum.Read More
'Children may end up dying' - NPOs concerned about funding cuts
The Gauteng government has decided to cut funding for certain Non-Profit Organisations by R146 million.Read More
Concerns as ANC calls for Party Funding Act threshold to increase to R500k
Raising the donation declaration threshold is a risk to democracy, says Robyn Pasensie from My Vote Counts.Read More