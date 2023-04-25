ANC, PA accuse DA of bringing instability to Gauteng's metros
JOHANNESBURG - Political parties in the African National Congress (ANC)’s government of local unity coalition have accused the Democratic Alliance (DA) of being at the forefront of instability in Gauteng’s metros.
The parties held a media briefing on Monday night, announcing Thapelo Amad’s resignation as mayor of Johannesburg.
They all insist that this is the path towards stabilising the metro.
Joburg has had at least three mayors since the 2021 local government elections.
The ANC in Gauteng and the Patriotic Alliance (PA) have taken digs at the DA, accusing it of using motions of no confidence to bring instability to the provinces’ metros.
This despite the ANC being a sponsor of several motions itself, including the most recent successful one in Mogale City.
ANC Gauteng chair, Panyaza Lesufi, said that the DA failed to participate in intergovernmental programmes, which include meetings with provincial and national governments.
"There’s no sphere of government that can work alone, the biggest instability the DA has inflicted in this province is to disjointly plan about the future of the province without them being at the planning stage."
Meanwhile, the PA, which was once in the DA's multiparty coalition, insists there’s no going back to the DA-led collective.
Its leader, Gayton McKenzie slammed the DA for refusing to back ActionSA, which helped to regain control of Tshwane.
"Herman Mashaba asked them to vote with him in Johannesburg, which I think is a fair request but once again it’s the DA way or no way."
The parties are yet to decide on a mayoral candidate but its likely they’ll field a councillor from one of the smaller parties again.
This article first appeared on EWN : ANC, PA accuse DA of bringing instability to Gauteng's metros
