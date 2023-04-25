Al Jamaah claims media fueled the resignation of Thapelo Amad as JHB mayor
Bongani Bingwa interviews Ganief Hendricks (founder and leader of Al Jama-ah) and Fred Nel (DA Gauteng MPL) about the overnight resignation of former mayor Thapelo Amad.
The search for Johannesburg's number one citizen intensifies after Al Jama-ah councillor and former mayor Thapelo Amad resigned.
His resignation as mayor of Africa's largest economic hub was announced by Gauteng ANC chairperson Panyaza Lesufi on Monday night.
Reacting to his resignation, Hendricks remained adamant Amad was an excellent mayor and accused the media of a selective narrative against him.
That is wrong, even the president of the country said that he did quite well and I don’t know where this narrative from the media comes from because he did a fantastic job.Ganief Hendricks, Founder and leader - Al Jama-ah
You are talking rubbish and the media must stop pushing a narrative for a regime change.Ganief Hendricks, Founder and leader - Al Jama-ah
The DA's motion of no confidence against council speaker Colleen Makhubele continues.
Nel says, despite the search for a successor, it will be difficult to bring the Patriotic Alliance back into the coalition pact.
We feel that the speaker has not stayed in her lane and did not execute the job of her office which is to conduct oversight of the executive, and this is why we pushed a motion of no confidence against her, and we are calling on other parties to support it.Fred Nel, Gauteng MPL - Democratic Alliance
The DA is concerned about the trustworthiness of the PA and unfortunately, it would make the coalition with them unstable.Fred Nel, Gauteng MPL - Democratic Alliance
Scroll up to listen to both interviews.
