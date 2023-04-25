Why mosquitoes bite some people and not others
Research conducted by the University of Pretoria in 2021 shows that mosquitoes contribute to the transmission of life-threatening diseases from bites by female Anopheles mosquitoes that include Zika, dengue, chikungunya, Rift Valley fever and malaria.
Of these, malaria carries the most risk, accounting for 229 million cases and more than 400 000 deaths in 2019.
Africa accounted for 67% (274 000) of all malaria deaths worldwide.
The research also points out that common control strategies for Malaria, like indoor residual spraying and insecticidal net coverings, play a crucial part in the reduction of malaria cases.
But, these strategies also show that spraying and nets – alone or combined – will not eradicate malaria incidences in high transmission areas.
The research also shows that chemicals found in some human skin affect how mosquitos select their prey.
That's why the University of Pretoria is working on a project that seeks to answer this question:
Why do mosquitoes prefer certain individuals above others?
The group of researchers investigated whether there was a chemical skin surface difference between individuals who described themselves as being attractive to mosquitoes and those that weren’t.
The answer could lead to new, more effective mosquito repellents.
How was the research conducted?
Using a specialised silicone rubber sampler, worn as a bracelet or an anklet, the research team sampled the skin surface of 20 volunteers.
They used sophisticated analytical equipment to search for and uncover the chemical compounds that make people attractive, or not, to mosquitoes.
The volunteers were compared based on how attractive they were to mosquitoes and whether mosquitoes preferred to bite certain areas on their skin.
What did the research show?
The compounds mosquitoes use to find and navigate towards their human host – from a broad range of chemical classes – 69 in total – were detected and identified as contributing to the differences in their surface skin chemical profiles. 31 of the compounds that were detected have not been previously reported on the human skin surface.
This allowed the researchers to identify 20 compounds involved in the mosquitoes finally biting.
Three main things can be deduced from the research:
• The reason mosquitoes prefer certain individuals to others is likely to lie in the different chemicals found on the human skin surface
• Chemical compounds closely associated with mosquito-attractive individuals could be used in chemicals to trap mosquitoes outdoors
• Compounds closely related to individuals being unattractive to mosquitoes could be developed into new repellents
There you have it, the chemicals in your skin type are the reason you're bitten by mosquitoes.
The non-invasive skin sampling technique used by this research group has laid the foundation for the mass screening of the human skin surface - here's to the University of Pretoria's great work.
The information in this article was published courtesy of The Conversation.
This article first appeared on KFM : Why mosquitoes bite some people and not others
Source : Photo by Jimmy Chan: https://www.pexels.com/photo/mosquito-biting-on-skin-2382223/
