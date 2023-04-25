Global military spending reaches all-time high of $2.24 trillion





Records show that spending on military equipment and personnel has increased by 4% in the last year, bringing the total expenditure to an all-time high of $2.24 trillion.

Ukraine saw the biggest increase of 640%, which is expected, following Russia's invasion.

Overall, the United States (US) had the largest expenditure.

The US spent three times what China spent, and China spent three times what Russia spent, says Gilchrist.

It's an enormous amount of money. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

