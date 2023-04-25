Motsoaledi defends UAE president landing in EC, says point of entry was legal





JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi said that he was allowed to designate any place as a point of entry in the country if necessary, following the arrival of the United Arab Emirates president Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan, who arrived on holiday at an airport in the Eastern Cape last week.

Motsoaledi confirmed that the UAE president actually arrived at Bulembu Airport with an entourage of 680 people and that they all had the necessary documentation to enter the country.

However, controversy has clouded the arrival of the UAE president's fleet of aircraft, since the province received millions from the UAE to upgrade the airport before their arrival.

But the Eastern Cape province and Home Affairs Department said that all necessary procedures to facilitate this visit was followed and they had applied new points of entry to heads of state before.

Motsoaledi said that the assigned point of entry was legal.

"Section 9A of the Immigration Act allows a minister to designate any point - it doesn't have to be an airport, it doesn't have to be a seaport. When you do so, you must now apply all the immigration laws, you must send immigration officers there with their stamps. If there are goods, you must send Sars, if there are weapons, you must call in border patrol."

