Motsoaledi defends UAE president landing in EC, says point of entry was legal
JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi said that he was allowed to designate any place as a point of entry in the country if necessary, following the arrival of the United Arab Emirates president Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan, who arrived on holiday at an airport in the Eastern Cape last week.
Motsoaledi confirmed that the UAE president actually arrived at Bulembu Airport with an entourage of 680 people and that they all had the necessary documentation to enter the country.
ALSO READ: Cope, ATM call on Ramaphosa to justify UAE president's 'backdoor entry' into SA
However, controversy has clouded the arrival of the UAE president's fleet of aircraft, since the province received millions from the UAE to upgrade the airport before their arrival.
But the Eastern Cape province and Home Affairs Department said that all necessary procedures to facilitate this visit was followed and they had applied new points of entry to heads of state before.
Motsoaledi said that the assigned point of entry was legal.
"Section 9A of the Immigration Act allows a minister to designate any point - it doesn't have to be an airport, it doesn't have to be a seaport. When you do so, you must now apply all the immigration laws, you must send immigration officers there with their stamps. If there are goods, you must send Sars, if there are weapons, you must call in border patrol."
This article first appeared on EWN : Motsoaledi defends UAE president landing in EC, says point of entry was legal
More from Local
What impact will independent candidates have in the next election?
The 2024 national elections will see South Africans being able to vote for independent candidates for the first time.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Yet another JHB mayor ousted
All the news you need to know.Read More
[LISTEN] Mantashe says there's no fight between him and the Electricity Minister
Gwede Mantashe was in studio discussing power sharing between the electricity ministry and the energy portfolio and more.Read More
Kenny Kunene says it was Thapelo Amad's decision to resign as mayor of Joburg
The City of Johannesburg is now looking for a new mayor as Thapelo Amad resigned after less than 100 days in office.Read More
Residents fixing potholes WILL be fined, warns Johannesburg Road Agency
As tempting as it may be, fixing potholes without permission will leave you with a hefty fine.Read More
Why mosquitoes bite some people and not others
A research group from the University of Pretoria is working to answer this question: why do mosquitoes bite some and not others?Read More
Al Jamaah claims media fueled the resignation of Thapelo Amad as JHB mayor
Amad is the latest in the revolving door of mayorship in Johannesburg following his less than a hundred days in office.Read More
[LISTEN] 'You are talking RUBBISH! Thapelo Amad was the best mayor since 2016!'
Ganief Hendricks, founder and leader of Al Jama-A, responds to the resignation of Thapelo Amad as Johannesburg mayor.Read More
ANC, PA accuse DA of bringing instability to Gauteng's metros
The ANC in Gauteng and the Patriotic Alliance (PA) have taken digs at the DA, accusing it of using motions of no confidence to bring instability to the provinces’ metros.Read More