Residents fixing potholes WILL be fined, warns Johannesburg Road Agency
Bongani Bingwa interviews Louis Nel, Johannesburg Road Agency (JRA) acting CEO.
Fed up residents have taken matters into their own hands, fixing and spray painting potholes that have found themselves a home on Johannesburg's roads.
However, JRA warns that residents fixing and defacing City property will be fined, as it goes against by-laws.
There are certain processes, standards and protocols that needs to be followed, says Nel.
He explains that as much as they appreciate residents' efforts, filling potholes incorrectly with concrete, bricks or stones could potentially cause damage to cars.
The person that 'fixed' the pothole will then be accountable for the damage caused, says Nel.
As much as we want to appreciate them for doing that, there is a by-law that prevents people from doing that [repairing potholes].Louis Nel, Acting CEO – Johannesburg Road Agency
Source : Instagram: Efficient Express
