Kenny Kunene says it was Thapelo Amad's decision to resign as mayor of Joburg
Clement Manyathela speaks with Kenny Kunene, Patriotic Alliance deputy president.
Thapelo Amad resigned after a short stint as mayor of Johannesburg
Kunene says that it was Amad’s decision to resign
On Monday night ANC provincial chairperson Panyaza Lesufi announced that Thapelo Amad had resigned as mayor of Johannesburg.
Kunene says that Amad requested to see the coalition partners, where he handed over his resignation letter, and it was his decision to resign.
He says that, in the letter, the former mayor noted that there was dissatisfaction among some of the members of the coalition and said that the coalition was bigger than him and he wanted it to be stable, hence his resignation.
There were deliberations obviously, and once that was deliberated on a decision was then taken to welcome and accept his resignation.Kenny Kunene, Deputy President - Patriotic Alliance
From the Patriotic Alliance point of view, the two MMCs will remain in those two positions as agreed in the negotiations and I anticipate that the other parties will be the same.Kenny Kunene, Deputy President - Patriotic Alliance
Kunene says that there are ongoing discussions around the PA getting a seat in Ekurhuleni.
Listen to the interview for more (skip to 12:07).
Source : Screengrab/Radio Islam International YouTube
