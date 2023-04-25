Streaming issues? Report here
'My puppy chewed my big toe to the bone, but it ended up saving my life'

25 April 2023 12:36 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Barbs Wire

After being rushed to hospital, the incident ended up being a potential life-saver as doctors later discovered two blocked arteries.

Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending news on the web (skip to 3:11).

  • 64-year-old David Lindsay woke up to find his bulldog puppy biting his toe...to the bone
  • The incident ended up being a potential life-saver as doctors later discovered two blocked arteries in Lindsay's legs
  • Lindsay has no intention of parting ways with the seven-month-old puppy

64-year-old David Lindsay from Cambridge in the UK, woke up to a bloody surprise after finding his seven-month-old bulldog gnawing on his toe, exposing and fracturing his bone.

Bulldog
Bulldog

RELATED: (LISTEN) What to know about adopting a pet vs buying from a breeder

After being rushed to the hospital, the incident ended up being a potential life-saver as doctors later discovered two blocked arteries.

The blocked arteries resulted in Lindsay losing feeling in his foot and legs, which is why he couldn't feel the puppy gnawing away at his toe.

Should they have discovered the blocked arteries at a later stage, it could've resulted in the possibility of amputation if the blood supply wasn't returned.

According to reports, Lindsay has been put on intravenous antibiotics to stop any infection caused by the dog bite, and has no plans on parting ways with his beloved puppy.

He actually could've died.

Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'My puppy chewed my big toe to the bone, but it ended up saving my life'




