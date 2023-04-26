State vs Guptas: 'NPA came ill-prepared and absolutely bungled the case'
Lester Kiewit interviews Hennie Van Vuuren, Director of Open Secrets.
- The National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) first state capture trial against the Guptas was completely 'bungled'
- The State was ill-prepared in producing enough evidence to convict the Guptas for alleged money laundering
- The NPA needs to be held accountable for the failed case, says Van Vuuren
What should've been a 'cornerstone' for the National Prosecuting Authority ended up being a completely 'bungled' case, says Van Vuuren.
This case was presented to the Free State High Court with the intention of ensuring the extradition of the Guptas.
RELATED: NPA not ruling out Gupta brothers' chase, 'talks at high level', says Seboka
According to Van Vuuren, the State lacked:
- Key evidence (as it was not submitted)
- Strong arguments
- Key witness testimonies (as they were rejected)
He argues that the NPA must be held accountable as this failed case allows for broader networks around the Gupta case to avoid accountability.
RELATED: Government must account for failed Gupta extradition, says DA
The state came ill-prepared. They didn't do their homework. They didn't send their best prosecutor.Hennie Van Vuuren, Director – Open Secrets
Therein lies the problem within the NPA at the moment about the lack of seriousness with which they are tackling these incredibly important state capture cases.Hennie Van Vuuren, Director – Open Secrets
The case fell apart because the National Prosecuting Authority absolutely bungled this case.Hennie Van Vuuren, Director – Open Secrets
There has to be accountability at the NPA. We need to know why they've done what they've done.Hennie Van Vuuren, Director – Open Secrets
This article first appeared on CapeTalk
