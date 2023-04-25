[WATCH] Little girl wants to stop eating meat FOREVER, but she loves bacon
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that are going viral.
A video of a little girl upset about eating animals is trending.
"I don't like that because I like nature," says the distraught girl.
She does, however, admit to a love for bacon and chicken.
@mrssallyj Poor Clara! 😭😂😭 Remix with roshyatt IG #vegan #nomeat #veggiediet #fyp ♬ original sound - MrsSallyJ
Scroll up to see what else is going viral.
More from Lifestyle
World of work: Can you choose to leave previous work experience off your CV?
Most of us may have had at least one bad work experience, which we may not necessarily want to have on our CV.Read More
The chips are down: SA facing a fries shortage due to loadshedding
Your favourite chip shop might be in trouble as loadshedding sparks a shortage of frozen fries in SA.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the new Kia Sportage
Can Kia's new Sportage stand up to its rivals?Read More
What would happen if all the mosquitoes in the world disappeared?
Most people hate mosquitoes. Would their extinction affect the world?Read More
[LISTEN] What is a 'virtual bank card' and why is it better than a physical one?
John Maytham chats to journalist Andrew Thompson about whether a physical bank card is 'better' than a virtual one.Read More
[WATCH] Kate Middleton’s secret trick for positioning herself in photos
The Princess of Wales’ fancy footwork for perfectly positioning herself in photographs is going viral.Read More
7 air fryer hacks that you need to try
Air fryers are quickly becoming everyone’s favourite kitchen gadget.Read More
[PICS] Rent Dr Nandipha and Thabo Bester’s Joburg mansion for R70 000 per month
Dr Nandipha Magudumana and Thabo Bester’s mansion in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, is back on the market.Read More
[WATCH] Marathon runner caught on camera POOPING in a stranger's garden
A Boston Marathon runner was caught by a doorbell camera, defecating in someone’s garden.Read More