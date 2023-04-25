[LISTEN] Mantashe says there's no fight between him and the Electricity Minister
Clement Manyathela speaks with Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Gwede Mantashe.
- The Energy Minister says there is no fight between him and the Electricity Minister
- Gwede Mantashe says he supports Kgosientsho Ramokgopa
Earlier this year President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed a Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, to help alleviate the electricity crisis.
Mantashe says that there is no fight between him and the electricity minister and that the two have regular conversations.
Our work is intertwined. I need to support him for him to execute his work fully, and I do give him the support.Gwede Mantashe, Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy
He adds that he has no problem with the new minister having power to procure energy, provided it is clearly defined that that the new energy is a solution to loadshedding.
[WATCH]
I am not fighting with Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa
I am not fighting with Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa

Mantashe tells @TheRealClementM that there is no squabbles between him and Ramokgopa over responsibilities.
According to Mantashe, he did not receive a letter outlining what the electricity minister's role would be in the energy distribution strategy.
However, he says he has no problem with the minister, as a focus on loadshedding is in the best interest of everyone.
Mantashe says that he is still convinced that loadshedding could be a thing of the past by the end of this year, but it will require focused intervention.
Will #LoadShedding be a thing of the past?
🎥
Mantashe confirms to @TheRealClementM on #TheCMShow that #LoadShedding will end this year.
With regards to outside pressure to move away from the use of coal, the minister says this can be seen as the "militarisation of climate change," as conditions are being imposed by stronger economies on weaker ones.
We are put under pressure to move away from coal quickly [but] demand for coal to Europe has grown eight-fold in 2022.Gwede Mantashe, Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy
Listen to the interview for more.
