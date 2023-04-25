The Midday Report Express: Yet another JHB mayor ousted
Another day, another Johannesburg Mayor on his way. That’s the lead on The Midday Report today.
Ahead of a motion of no confidence to be tabled with the city council, the incumbent decided to avoid all that commotion and instead tendered his resignation.
Thapelo Amad, the recently elected Al Jama-ah candidate, handed in his papers on Monday evening.
Amad, who held the post for less than 100 days, was but the latest in a long line of office bearers who have functioned as seat warmers for the mayoral offices.
Now the city, once again, is on the lookout for someone to take on the role.
Mandy Wiener speaks to Fred Nel, the DA Gauteng Chairperson, about Amad vacating the position, and to Dr Kagiso Pooe of Wits School of Governance about what’s to come.
Once again, the resignation of Amad shows that there's instability in the opposing coalition. We believe that Joburg needs stability now more than ever.Fred Nel, DA Gauteng Chairperson
It just seems to be horse trading [between the coalition parties] and people flexing their muscles going into 2024. The unfortunate thing is, and you only have to go to the CBD and certain parts of Johannesburg to see, that it's the citizens that are getting the rough end of the stick here.Dr Kagiso Pooe, Wits School of Governance
Other key issues on The Midday Report today:
- Enyobeni Tavern owners appear in court where they face two counts each of selling liquor to underage children.
- Gift of the Givers aiding the Department of International Relations and Cooperation to transport South Africans out of Sudan.
Scroll up for the full audio.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: Yet another JHB mayor ousted
More from Politics
What impact will independent candidates have in the next election?
The 2024 national elections will see South Africans being able to vote for independent candidates for the first time.Read More
Kenny Kunene says it was Thapelo Amad's decision to resign as mayor of Joburg
The City of Johannesburg is now looking for a new mayor as Thapelo Amad resigned after less than 100 days in office.Read More
Al Jamaah claims media fueled the resignation of Thapelo Amad as JHB mayor
Amad is the latest in the revolving door of mayorship in Johannesburg following his less than a hundred days in office.Read More
[LISTEN] 'You are talking RUBBISH! Thapelo Amad was the best mayor since 2016!'
Ganief Hendricks, founder and leader of Al Jama-A, responds to the resignation of Thapelo Amad as Johannesburg mayor.Read More
ANC, PA accuse DA of bringing instability to Gauteng's metros
The ANC in Gauteng and the Patriotic Alliance (PA) have taken digs at the DA, accusing it of using motions of no confidence to bring instability to the provinces’ metros.Read More
ActionSA welcomes resignation of Thapelo Amad as Joburg mayor
The party said it hoped that the long overdue resignation would now open the door to a stable coalition that could oust the ANC-EFF in the city.Read More
'It is for the bigger cause': Amad on stepping down as Joburg mayor
Less than 100 days in office, Thapelo Amad's resignation as Johannesburg's mayor was announced by ANC provincial chairperson Panyaza Lesufi on Monday night.Read More
ANC backs Electricity Minister Ramokgopa's power plan
Party president, Cyril Ramaphosa, said that this plan would be implemented in a way that did not affect the country's commitments to clean energy.Read More
'Children may end up dying' - NPOs concerned about funding cuts
The Gauteng government has decided to cut funding for certain Non-Profit Organisations by R146 million.Read More
More from Local
What impact will independent candidates have in the next election?
The 2024 national elections will see South Africans being able to vote for independent candidates for the first time.Read More
[LISTEN] Mantashe says there's no fight between him and the Electricity Minister
Gwede Mantashe was in studio discussing power sharing between the electricity ministry and the energy portfolio and more.Read More
Kenny Kunene says it was Thapelo Amad's decision to resign as mayor of Joburg
The City of Johannesburg is now looking for a new mayor as Thapelo Amad resigned after less than 100 days in office.Read More
Residents fixing potholes WILL be fined, warns Johannesburg Road Agency
As tempting as it may be, fixing potholes without permission will leave you with a hefty fine.Read More
Why mosquitoes bite some people and not others
A research group from the University of Pretoria is working to answer this question: why do mosquitoes bite some and not others?Read More
Al Jamaah claims media fueled the resignation of Thapelo Amad as JHB mayor
Amad is the latest in the revolving door of mayorship in Johannesburg following his less than a hundred days in office.Read More
Motsoaledi defends UAE president landing in EC, says point of entry was legal
Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi said that he was allowed to designate any place as a point of entry in the country if necessary.Read More
[LISTEN] 'You are talking RUBBISH! Thapelo Amad was the best mayor since 2016!'
Ganief Hendricks, founder and leader of Al Jama-A, responds to the resignation of Thapelo Amad as Johannesburg mayor.Read More
ANC, PA accuse DA of bringing instability to Gauteng's metros
The ANC in Gauteng and the Patriotic Alliance (PA) have taken digs at the DA, accusing it of using motions of no confidence to bring instability to the provinces’ metros.Read More