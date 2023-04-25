World of work: Can you choose to leave previous work experience off your CV?
Clement Manyathela speaks with Boniwe Dunster, Human resource specialist at Blue Eagle Human Capital Practice.
-
If you leave a job off your CV, you will likely have to explain the gap to potential employers
-
You may still have valuable experience from that job that will help your career
Whether your former job was a toxic place, has a bad reputation, or you feel embarrassed about it for another reason, you might not want it on your CV.
According to Dunster, if you want to omit any job, you can choose to do so.
However, if you do leave it off, you will have to be prepared to explain the gap, and what you were doing during that time.
You cannot run away from it.Boniwe Dunster, Human Resource Specialist - Blue Eagle Human Capital Practice
She adds that even if you did not enjoy your time at the company, you may find that it was a valid experience that is relevant to your career moving forward.
When it comes to discussing that former job in a future interview, Dunster says it is important to be mature and professional and notes that it does not need to dominate the conversation.
Remember, if you are sitting in an interview room, it is between you as the potential candidate to join the organisation, and the organisation that is potentially your new employer. It is not about the previous employer.Boniwe Dunster, Human Resource Specialist - Blue Eagle Human Capital Practice
