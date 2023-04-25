Eskom 'to reduce the intensity of load shedding' with billions in debt relief

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
ANC gives mixed signals around ditching ICC ahead of Putin's likely SA visit Is South Africa going to try and withdraw its membership of the International Criminal Court? 25 April 2023 8:40 PM
Fresh warning of path to failed state comes from former govt heavyweight Mminele Daniel Mminele is the Chairman-designate of the Nedbank Group and served the Reserve Bank for 20 years. 25 April 2023 7:28 PM
A ‘very tough’ six months lie ahead for South Africans, warns Eskom Although winter outlooks remain bleak, the utility did say that for the first time in six years, it would be able to release funds... 25 April 2023 5:57 PM
View all Local
What impact will independent candidates have in the next election? The 2024 national elections will see South Africans being able to vote for independent candidates for the first time. 25 April 2023 4:09 PM
The Midday Report Express: Yet another JHB mayor ousted All the news you need to know. 25 April 2023 1:47 PM
Kenny Kunene says it was Thapelo Amad's decision to resign as mayor of Joburg The City of Johannesburg is now looking for a new mayor as Thapelo Amad resigned after less than 100 days in office. 25 April 2023 11:25 AM
View all Politics
What makes each of us behave the way we do around money? Ian Mann reviews "The Psychology of Money: Timeless lessons on wealth, greed, and happiness" by award-winning author Morgan Housel... 25 April 2023 9:28 PM
'Prosecuting doesn't make you wealthy' - Glynnis Breytenbach on her career Glynnis Breytenbach, a former prosecutor for the NPA shares her money secrets and habits with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of Ot... 24 April 2023 8:49 PM
Asus unveils its Zenbook S 13, the ‘world’s slimmest OLED laptop’ The Taiwanese tech manufacturer's Zenbook S 13 OLED is only 1cm thick and weighs only 1 kg. 24 April 2023 8:04 PM
View all Business
Choices impact life expectancy: How do we encourage people to make healthy ones? The average South African’s life expectancy is 65, but how you live can make a huge difference. 25 April 2023 5:09 PM
World of work: Can you choose to leave previous work experience off your CV? Most of us may have had at least one bad work experience, which we may not necessarily want to have on our CV. 25 April 2023 2:55 PM
The chips are down: SA facing a fries shortage due to loadshedding Your favourite chip shop might be in trouble as loadshedding sparks a shortage of frozen fries in SA. 25 April 2023 2:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sundowns Ladies striker Andisiwe Mgcoyi hopeful of representing SA at World Cup Mgcoyi was left out of the squad that won the Africa Cup of Nations last year despite being the top scorer in the league with 27 g... 25 April 2023 7:59 PM
'It's been a rollercoaster season' - Supersport United coach, Gavin Hunt Matsatsantsa are currently second on the DStv Premiership table, just 1 point ahead of Orlando Pirates. 25 April 2023 7:49 PM
Arsenal and Man City to slug it out for Premier League title The Gunners were held to a 3rd draw in a row and are now just 5 points clear of City, while the defending champions have 2 games i... 24 April 2023 8:58 PM
View all Sport
Matthew Perry apologises to Keanu Reeves for jab in his memoir The 'Friends' star is removing the controversial mention from future editions. 25 April 2023 11:41 AM
Happy 83rd birthday to everyone's favourite godfather, Al Pacino! Al Pacino celebrates his 83rd birthday today! Here are some of his best on-screen moments. 25 April 2023 8:25 AM
Young musician wins R40K in Deal or No Deal SA, enough to buy his dream violin A young violinist Sisa wins R46,020 which he'll use to continue making his music dreams come true. 24 April 2023 2:04 PM
View all Entertainment
'My puppy chewed my big toe to the bone, but it ended up saving my life' After being rushed to hospital, the incident ended up being a potential life-saver as doctors later discovered two blocked arterie... 25 April 2023 12:36 PM
Global military spending reaches all-time high of $2.24 trillion Ukraine had the biggest increase of 640%. 25 April 2023 10:40 AM
[WATCH] Marathon runner caught on camera POOPING in a stranger's garden A Boston Marathon runner was caught by a doorbell camera, defecating in someone’s garden. 24 April 2023 12:03 PM
View all World
77 South Africans stranded in Sudan, confirms Dirco In a tweet, the department's head of public diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, said that efforts to evacuate South Africans stuck in the... 24 April 2023 7:27 AM
S. African trapped in Sudan pleads for evacuation flight as fighting continues Birgitte Davy, who has been working as a human resources specialist in the capital for four year, has been trapped in a compound w... 23 April 2023 5:35 PM
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency Mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 12:07 PM
View all Africa
The mushrooming of political parties ahead of 2024 general elections With roughly a year to go before the general elections, new political parties are being launched in the lead-up to the polls. 21 April 2023 7:37 AM
Is this really my bank or a scammer? 'Banks need to communicate changes better' Some banks have been making clients nervous by implementing changes that haven't been fully communicated when they know we're righ... 20 April 2023 7:12 PM
MANDY WIENER: The silver linings of the Thabo Bester saga There have been weeks of wall-to-wall media coverage of the Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudamana story, but as we reflect on the s... 20 April 2023 6:48 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Eskom 'to reduce the intensity of load shedding' with billions in debt relief

25 April 2023 3:36 PM
by Babalo Ndenze
Tags:
Eskom
debt relief
eskom debt

Members of Parliament questioned Eskom management on how the debt relief would end the rolling power cuts.

CAPE TOWN - Struggling power utility Eskom said it’s “grateful” for the billions of rands in debt relief from government, saying this would help it focus on operations and ending power cuts.

The utility briefed Parliament’s standing committee on appropriations on the Eskom Debt Relief Bill that will see The National Treasury taking over its almost R400 billion debt.

But members of Parliament (MPs) questioned Eskom management on how the debt relief would end the rolling power cuts.

Read:

- André de Ruyter to shed light on Eskom corruption allegations in Parliament

- ANC backs Electricity Minister Ramokgopa's power plan

Eskom’s interim management team briefed MPs on the debt relief and how it would take a huge load off Eskom’s shoulders in terms of finance.

The power utility's interim chief executive officer, Calib Cassim, said Eskom's Debt Relief Bill cushioned the power utility - meaning it won't need to borrow from the markets for a number of years.

“It also allows the management team to focus on dealing with the pressing issue of generation and generation’s performance, reducing unplanned outages to reduce the intensity and frequency of load shedding.”

Responding to MPs, Public and Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said that Eskom alone, could end the power cuts. “In a sense there’s a shared responsibility. Energy security is not going to come only from Eskom.”

The debt relief does come with a few conditions and Eskom won’t be allowed to implement salary adjustments that negatively affect its overall financial position.


This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom 'to reduce the intensity of load shedding' with billions in debt relief




25 April 2023 3:36 PM
by Babalo Ndenze
Tags:
Eskom
debt relief
eskom debt

More from Local

@ romayanu/123rf.com

ANC gives mixed signals around ditching ICC ahead of Putin's likely SA visit

25 April 2023 8:40 PM

Is South Africa going to try and withdraw its membership of the International Criminal Court?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Daniel Mminele, Chairperson-designate of the Nedbank Group. Image: South African Reserve Bank @SAReserveBank

Fresh warning of path to failed state comes from former govt heavyweight Mminele

25 April 2023 7:28 PM

Daniel Mminele is the Chairman-designate of the Nedbank Group and served the Reserve Bank for 20 years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

While there are success stories in Africa and South Africa, there are also challenges that need to be addressed in embracing AI, starting with the lack of access to digital technology. Picture: Jekesai NJIKIZANA / AFP

A ‘very tough’ six months lie ahead for South Africans, warns Eskom

25 April 2023 5:57 PM

Although winter outlooks remain bleak, the utility did say that for the first time in six years, it would be able to release funds for capital expenditure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image Credit: @geordin.hill.lewis on Instagram

Free State solar case unlikely to threaten CT's private energy plans: Hill-Lewis

25 April 2023 5:53 PM

Eskom recently won a case against a Free State town that was making use of a private solar farm to mitigate loadshedding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The Beitbridge border post on 1 October 2020. Picture: AFP

Beitbridge border fence among six entry ports being prioritised by govt

25 April 2023 5:10 PM

Around R40 million was spent on the Beitbridge border fence in 2020, but three years on, it remains porous and ineffective.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi. Picture: @HomeAffairsSA/Twitter

Home Affairs re-opens Cape Town's Refugee Reception Office

25 April 2023 4:39 PM

Since 2012, refugee rights groups had been embroiled in legal battles with the Department of Home Affairs to have the Cape Town office re-opened.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© inkdrop/123rf.com

What impact will independent candidates have in the next election?

25 April 2023 4:09 PM

The 2024 national elections will see South Africans being able to vote for independent candidates for the first time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Newly elected Johannesburg Mayor Thapelo Amad and City Power took the roads of Roodepoort on Wednesday 1 February 2023 leading an electricity cut-off operation aiming to cut off the electricity supply to some residents and businesses who have not been paying their electricity bills. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News.

The Midday Report Express: Yet another JHB mayor ousted

25 April 2023 1:47 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe at his media briefing in Pretoria on Wednesday, 2 March 2022. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News.

[LISTEN] Mantashe says there's no fight between him and the Electricity Minister

25 April 2023 1:28 PM

Gwede Mantashe was in studio discussing power sharing between the electricity ministry and the energy portfolio and more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Thapelo Amad during an interview with Radio Islam on 27 January 2023. Picture: Screengrab/Radio Islam International YouTube

Kenny Kunene says it was Thapelo Amad's decision to resign as mayor of Joburg

25 April 2023 11:25 AM

The City of Johannesburg is now looking for a new mayor as Thapelo Amad resigned after less than 100 days in office.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

A ‘very tough’ six months lie ahead for South Africans, warns Eskom

Local

Choices impact life expectancy: How do we encourage people to make healthy ones?

Lifestyle

World of work: Can you choose to leave previous work experience off your CV?

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Sundowns Ladies striker Andisiwe Mgcoyi hopeful of representing SA at World Cup

25 April 2023 11:59 PM

The day that was: Joburg has no mayor, Kenya’s deadly starvation cult

25 April 2023 11:51 PM

'It's been a rollercoaster season' - Supersport United coach, Gavin Hunt

25 April 2023 11:49 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA