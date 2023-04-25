Eskom 'to reduce the intensity of load shedding' with billions in debt relief
CAPE TOWN - Struggling power utility Eskom said it’s “grateful” for the billions of rands in debt relief from government, saying this would help it focus on operations and ending power cuts.
The utility briefed Parliament’s standing committee on appropriations on the Eskom Debt Relief Bill that will see The National Treasury taking over its almost R400 billion debt.
But members of Parliament (MPs) questioned Eskom management on how the debt relief would end the rolling power cuts.
Eskom’s interim management team briefed MPs on the debt relief and how it would take a huge load off Eskom’s shoulders in terms of finance.
The power utility's interim chief executive officer, Calib Cassim, said Eskom's Debt Relief Bill cushioned the power utility - meaning it won't need to borrow from the markets for a number of years.
“It also allows the management team to focus on dealing with the pressing issue of generation and generation’s performance, reducing unplanned outages to reduce the intensity and frequency of load shedding.”
Responding to MPs, Public and Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said that Eskom alone, could end the power cuts. “In a sense there’s a shared responsibility. Energy security is not going to come only from Eskom.”
The debt relief does come with a few conditions and Eskom won’t be allowed to implement salary adjustments that negatively affect its overall financial position.
This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom 'to reduce the intensity of load shedding' with billions in debt relief
Source : https://www.eskom.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/State-of-the-System-Briefing-15-November-2022-Final.pdf
