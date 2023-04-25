Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
What makes each of us behave the way we do around money?

25 April 2023 9:28 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
book review
Ian Mann
business books
beliefs about money
Bruce Whifield

Ian Mann reviews "The Psychology of Money: Timeless lessons on wealth, greed, and happiness" by award-winning author Morgan Housel.

Every week The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.

This week Whitfield talked to regular reviewer Ian Mann, MD of Gateways Business Consultants.

Mann discusses "The Psychology of Money: Timeless lessons on wealth, greed, and happiness" by award-winning author Morgan Housel.

@ mitay20/123rf.com
@ mitay20/123rf.com

Mann highlights some of the book's seminal 20 chapters on The Money Show.

Opening the book with this, Housel says no-one is crazy and this is really important.

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

People have different attitudes towards money and we often think of people behaving badly with their money, doing silly things... but we have to accept that whatever they're doing isn't crazy.

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

An example is the Great Depression which is reputed to have scarred millions of Americans for life... About 25 years later John Kennedy became president of the US, and he said he only learned about the Depression when he went to Harvard... His family was immune to the poverty.

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

Where you are, who you're born to and when you're born makes a huge difference in how you're going to approach money.

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

At the other end of the spectrum - more money is spent on lotteries in the US than on videos, movies, sports and books combined... Who buys lottery tickets turns out it's the lowest percentile of the American population. They spend $412 a year on tickets, but 40% of the US cannot come up with $400 in an emergency.

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

So here you've got people at the bottom of the bucket effectively blowing their safety net while the chances of them winning are one in 292 million! What the author points out is if you had to ask these people why they do this, they'd say: You're different to us. We live from pay cheque to pay cheque, there are no savings... Our only hope is our lottery ticket.

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

The second thing about psychology and money is to understand luck and risk. Professor Galloway from New York University says when you judge success, nothing is ever as good or as bad as it seems...Very often we judge our success as well as other people's success in strange ways only because of luck.

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

The best we can do, says the author, is to look for patterns around people who've been successful.

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

Description on Amazon:

Doing well with money isn’t necessarily about what you know. It’s about how you behave. And behavior is hard to teach, even to really smart people.

Money - investing, personal finance, and business decisions - is typically taught as a math-based field, where data and formulas tell us exactly what to do.

But in the real world people don’t make financial decisions on a spreadsheet. They make them at the dinner table, or in a meeting room, where personal history, your own unique view of the world, ego, pride, marketing, and odd incentives are scrambled together.

In The Psychology of Money, award-winning author Morgan Housel shares 19 short stories exploring the strange ways people think about money and teaches you how to make better sense of one of life’s most important topics.

Scroll up to listen to Mann's review


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : What makes each of us behave the way we do around money?




25 April 2023 9:28 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
book review
Ian Mann
business books
beliefs about money
Bruce Whifield

Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA