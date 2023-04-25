ANC gives mixed signals around ditching ICC ahead of Putin's likely SA visit
Bruce Whitfield interviews political analyst Sandile Swana on The Money Show.
- The ANC announced that the government wants to go ahead and quit the International Criminal Court
- The move comes ahead of a possible visit to South Africa by Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the Brics summit
- The ICC has issued an arrest warrant for Putin for alleged war crimes related to the invasion of Ukraine
Government is sending mixed signals around withdrawing from the International Criminal Court (ICC) ahead of Vladimir Putin's possible visit to South Africa to attend the Brics summit in August.
The ICC has issued an arrest warrant for the Russian leader for alleged war crimes related to the invasion of Ukraine.
On Tuesday, the ANC announced that the government has decided to go ahead and quit the international body.
President Cyril Ramaphosa said he supported the party's decision, explaining it was a response partly to "the manner in which the ICC has been seen to be dealing with these types of problems".
"We would like this unfair treatment (cited by Amnesty International) to be properly discussed" he said.
It is a matter that will be taken forward, he concluded.
#ANCNEC @MbalulaFikile: The West’s robust response to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine contrasts sharply with a deplorable lack of meaningful action on grave violations by some of their allies including Israel, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.' African National Congress (@MYANC) April 25, 2023
#ANCNEC @MbalulaFikile: To this end the NEC aligned itself with a report of Amnesty International’s Annual Report of 2022 which highlights double standards throughout the world on human rights and the failure of the international community to unite around consistently applied…' African National Congress (@MYANC) April 25, 2023
Bruce Whitfield asks political analyst Sandile Swanai to try and provide clarity on government's stance on the ICC.
Firstly, Swanai says, any statement made today on withdrawing from the ICC is of no practical consequence because this cannot legally happen at a moment's notice.
South Africa would remain a member for the next twelve months in any case, he notes.
You can't say when you friend that is wanted is coming you immediately withdraw, and then reinstate it after he's gone. That is not going to work... In any case this must go through Parliament; it's a long process.Sandile Swana, Political analyst
Time is against the ANC in this instance, so they will actually have to break the law Swana adds.
In December at their last conference they did indeed say that the submission to Parliament made by president Zuma to withdraw from the ICC must be stopped... but because now they have an urgent visit if you like from Putin, and they see that they'll be forced to arrest him and they don't want to, now they are trying to revise that process.Sandile Swana, Political analyst
Subscribing to the ICC is not compulsory but they've subscribed to it, and they're just simply unable to do that. They've subscribed to the United Nations anti-corruption protocols, they are unable to implement that as well.Sandile Swana, Political analyst
Swana is scathing about the ruling party's foreign policy.
He refers to the DA's Helen Zille ("forgive me for quoting her") saying that it has no coherent political ideology.
It's just a random zigzag of a thing that you cannot really figure out. This is borne out by their inconsistencies, sometimes contradicting themselves in a very short space of time.Sandile Swana, Political analyst
What has actually happened I think is that in the ANC they want to be seen to be part of everything that is regarded as part of good governance, but it is always difficult to find one thing that they are actually doing correctly in terms of the things that they voluntarily subscribe to.Sandile Swana, Political analyst
Whatever the outcome of the invitation for Putin to come to South Africa "we are going to end up with egg on our face for sure", he concludes.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : ANC gives mixed signals around ditching ICC ahead of Putin's likely SA visit
