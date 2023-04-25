Home Affairs re-opens Cape Town's Refugee Reception Office
CAPE TOWN - After a decade of back-and-forth court battles, the Department of Home Affairs finally re-opened its Cape Town Refugee Reception Office.
Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi officially opened the doors of the new office in Epping on Tuesday.
EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 25, 2023
This means that refugees and asylum seekers in Cape Town will not have to go to Pretoria, Durban, Eastern Cape or Musina to get their papers in order.
The long wait for a Cape Town office for refugees and asylum seekers to sort out their papers is finally over.
Since 2012, refugee rights groups had been embroiled in legal battles with the Department of Home Affairs to have the Cape Town office re-opened.
Motsoaledi said the reason for the closure of the Cape Town CBD office was not of their own doing.
"The business people there, went to court to complain that it is interfering with their businesses, but also there were zoning problems with the municipality, and they won the case. The judge said close this office and go."
Motsoaledi noted that the Epping office would also cater for ID and passport applications and collections.
This article first appeared on EWN : Home Affairs re-opens Cape Town's Refugee Reception Office
Source : @HomeAffairsSA/Twitter
