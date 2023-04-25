Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Africa
Opinion
Choices impact life expectancy: How do we encourage people to make healthy ones?

25 April 2023 5:09 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Discovery Vitality
Life expectancy

The average South African’s life expectancy is 65, but how you live can make a huge difference.

John Perlman speaks with Dinesh Govender, CEO of Discovery Vitality.

  • Govender says gold and diamond Vitality members live significantly longer than the life expectancy rate

  • Discovery Vitality encourages its members to make healthy choices by offering incentives

South Africa has been placed quite low on the World of Statistics list when it comes to the average life expectancy of countries around the world.

The average South African’s life expectancy is 65 years.

However, Govender responded saying that Vitality members who achieve gold or diamond status, which can be done through regular health screenings, exercise and healthy eating, have a life expectancy of 87 years.

He says that their actuaries have been looking at this data for a number of years and it is clear that the nature of risk is largely behavioural.

This means that if you find ways to lower your risk by exercising, eating well and keeping an eye on your health through screenings, it does make a significant difference in your life expectancy.

While we all know the right diet and exercise play a key role in living a healthy life, it is not always easy to make those choices.

The socio-economic situation in this country does make things harder.

Dinesh Govender, CEO - Discovery Vitality

Govender says that at Discovery Vitality they have tried to incentivise members to make healthy choices by offering discounts and rewards for being active, eating healthy, and getting their screenings.

One of my colleagues used to call it benevolent bribes.

Dinesh Govender, CEO - Discovery Vitality
© fizkes/123rf.com
© fizkes/123rf.com

He says that rather than just telling people that if they act in a certain way they will be healthy at 65, they find ways to not only give tangible rewards but make healthy living more affordable.

This includes discounts on healthy foods and gym memberships, as well as flights and other rewards.

Listen to the interview for more.




