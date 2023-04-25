



Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies striker, Andisiwe Mgcoyi is hopeful that she will be able to go to the FIFA Women’s World Cup in July this year, despite not being part of the team for a while.

Mgcoyi was omitted from the squad that won the Africa Cup of Nations last year despite being the top scorer in the league with 27 goals.

With the players having already been in camps in preparation for the showpiece tournament, the 34-year-old is realistic about her chances of making the squad.

I don’t know why I wasn’t chosen. They didn’t explain or say why I was not picked. When people ask the coach about me, there are more negative things than positive things. As a player, I believe I am one of the best. I’m not being big headed, but the hard work I put in and the goals I score is there for everyone to see. Andisiwe Mgcoyi - Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies striker

Even if I can go to the World Cup, the players now have been together for a long time so we won’t know the strengths and weaknesses. Anything is possible though. Andisiwe Mgcoyi - Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies striker

Mgcoyi was also excluded from the Banyana squad that played against Serbia earlier this year.

This article first appeared on 947 : Sundowns Ladies striker Andisiwe Mgcoyi hopeful of representing SA at World Cup