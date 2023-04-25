'It's been a rollercoaster season' - Supersport United coach, Gavin Hunt





Supersport United coach, Gavin Hunt says it has been a rollercoaster season, as the club's battle for second place against Orlando Pirates going down to the wire.

Matsatsantsa are currently second on the DStv Premiership table, just 1 point ahead of Orlando Pirates.

Speaking on #MSW, Hunt says he knew his return to the club would not be easy.

I knew the budget would be tight and we were depleted last season so it was about trying to get people in on loan or on free transfers. You can’t put square pegs in round holes so it been a bit of mix and match with the players, especially at the start of the season. Gavin Hunt, Coach - Supersport United

I know how to win and the players we need, but we don’t have the same budgets as other teams and sometimes it’s not pretty. For what we’ve done, you have to commend the guys at the top who are keeping things together. Gavin Hunt, Coach - Supersport United

The battle for second has come into focus since run away league leaders, Mamelodi Sundowns won the league. Masandawana are currently 18 points ahead of the Pretoria rivals, but Hunt believes that the gap can close.

Sundowns have been brilliant the last few years. They’ve bought a lot of good players and we have to try get some younger players to make the team stronger. The secret is not when you are playing Sundowns, it’s about playing the teams near the bottom of the table and beating them. Gavin Hunt, Coach - Supersport United

Sundowns have done that well over the years. You have to be more consistent and this year we haven’t done great in those situations. If you look at the squads as well, there is usually 8 or 9 core players at every team but a team like Sundowns can make changes and it doesn’t affect them too much Gavin Hunt, Coach - Supersport United

Supersport are next in action against Stellenbosch FC on 2 May.

Watch below for the full interview with Gavin Hunt:

This article first appeared on 947 : 'It's been a rollercoaster season' - Supersport United coach, Gavin Hunt