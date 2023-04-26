Presidency: SA remains a signatory to the International Criminal Court
JOHANNESBURG - The Presidency has now clarified that South Africa remains a signatory to the Rome Statute.
In a statement, it said that this followed an error in a comment made during an African National Congress (ANC) media briefing on Tuesday regarding the International Criminal Court (ICC).
It said that regrettably, the president made an error.
ALSO READ:
• ICC laws contradictory on arrest warrant issued for Vladimir Putin, says ANC
• Ramaphosa says government is still mulling over Putin’s visit to SA
• Don't let Putin in, Nobel prize winner Oleksandra Romantsova tells SA
To set the record straight, the Presidency said that South Africa remained a signatory to the ICC in line with a resolution of the 55th national conference of the ANC held last December.
The Presidency said that the December resolution was reaffirmed at a meeting of the ANC's national executive committee (NEC) meeting at the weekend.
The government is under pressure to take a decision on Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is due to visit this country later year.
The International Criminal Court has issued a warrant for his arrest in connection with the Ukraine conflict.
The statement from the Presidency said that the NEC did consider withdrawing from the statute as a last resort in the absence of legal options that would result in fairness.
It also said that South Africa would work to invigorate the Malabo Protocol.
This would then establish a continental criminal court that would complement the ICC as a court of last resort.
This article first appeared on EWN : Presidency: SA remains a signatory to the International Criminal Court
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/romayanu/romayanu1806/romayanu180600002/112106608-the-hague-holland-july-19-2017-the-international-criminal-court-icc-in-hague-netherlands-new.jpg
