Corruption still a factor at Eskom, Gordhan tells MPs
CAPE TOWN - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said that Eskom was still riddled with corruption despite government attempts to reform the entity to deal with the power cuts.
Gordhan said that he would be meeting with the board of Eskom to discuss the ongoing corruption at both a corporate and a procurement level.
He also said that coal-generated energy in the country would be around for at least 40 years even as the country tries to move to cleaner energy.
Gordhan was briefing Parliament’s Standing Committee on Appropriations on Tuesday on Eskom’s debt relief bill and the company’s battle to keep the lights on.
Eskom management told Parliament that the debt relief bill was welcome as it would help the utility focus on improving its operations.
The company said that this would take off a lot of pressure for Eskom needing to approach the markets and would raise up to R60 billion a year.
Despite easing the debt burden, Minister Gordhan said that Eskom still had a massive corruption problem.
"Corruption is still a factor, both at a power station level and at a corporate level as well and we have people in management who have to be checked out in terms of their dubious activities that they engage in."
He said that coal would remain for at least 40 years despite the country’s move to cleaner energy.
"As was pointed out by Mr Cassim, coal will still be a factor 40 years down the line in Kusile and Medupi."
Eskom said that while the debt relief would help ease the pressure, the next six months would be challenging for the country, with rolling blackouts expected to persist.
This article first appeared on EWN : Corruption still a factor at Eskom, Gordhan tells MPs
Source : Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
