[WATCH]: Are you Mr KFC? Colonel Sanders spotted in Mzansi
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
Are you Mr KFC, that guy up there?
A video of children asking an old man looking like Colonel David Sanders of Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) is going viral.
The old man looked like Sanders from the franchise because of his glasses and pure white hair.
Mr KFC was spotted in the streets pic.twitter.com/sBCNNCF5KX' 𝘼𝙍𝙏𝙐𝙍𝙊 (@Ke_Arturo) April 25, 2023
Scroll up to listen what else is going viral.
